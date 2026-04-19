Senior PGA Championship Tour Scores

Sunday
At The Concession Golf Club
Bradenton, Fla.
Purse: $3 million
Yardage: 6,936; Par: 72
Final Round
|Stewart Cink, $540,000
|69-67-70-63—269
|Ben Crane, $324,000
|67-69-71-68—275
|Steve Allan, $174,000
|66-72-68-71—277
|Scott Hend, $174,000
|69-65-72-71—277
|Steven Alker, $108,283
|76-68-68-68—280
|Keith Horne, $108,283
|69-70-66-75—280
|Pat Perez, $0
|69-70-72-69—280
|Padraig Harrington, $83,515
|68-72-70-71—281
|Miguel Angel Jimenez, $83,515
|66-74-68-73—281
|Zach Johnson, $83,515
|73-67-71-70—281
|Greg Owen, $83,515
|69-71-68-73—281
|Jason Caron, $59,816
|73-69-67-73—282
|Soren Kjeldsen, $59,816
|72-66-71-73—282
|Cameron Percy, $59,816
|71-71-68-72—282
|Thammanoon Sriroj, $59,816
|67-73-66-76—282
|Vaughn Taylor, $59,816
|74-67-70-71—282
|Brian Gay, $40,066
|66-68-74-75—283
|Retief Goosen, $40,066
|67-69-77-70—283
|Justin Hicks, $40,066
|69-69-72-73—283
|James Kingston, $40,066
|75-66-68-74—283
|Tag Ridings, $40,066
|70-75-69-69—283
|Peter Baker, $27,368
|73-73-72-66—284
|Thomas Goegele, $27,368
|73-68-71-72—284
|Thongchai Jaidee, $27,368
|71-73-71-69—284
|George McNeill, $27,368
|74-68-70-72—284
|Vijay Singh, $27,368
|70-71-67-76—284
|Greg Chalmers, $18,623
|68-70-73-74—285
|Ernie Els, $18,623
|69-71-73-72—285
|Michael Jonzon, $18,623
|73-70-69-73—285
|Justin Leonard, $18,623
|70-71-71-73—285
|Andrew Marshall, $18,623
|71-71-73-70—285
|David Toms, $18,623
|74-70-71-70—285
|Notah Begay, $14,083
|72-71-70-73—286
|Tommy Gainey, $14,083
|77-68-70-71—286
|Matt Gogel, $14,083
|71-73-74-68—286
|Doug Barron, $11,920
|72-71-73-71—287
|Bernhard Langer, $11,920
|66-76-72-73—287
|Billy Mayfair, $11,920
|69-73-74-71—287
|Timothy O’Neal, $11,920
|74-71-71-71—287
|Mike Weir, $11,920
|74-70-72-71—287
|Harrison Frazar, $9,388
|72-73-65-78—288
|Mathew Goggin, $9,388
|69-72-77-70—288
|Richard Green, $9,388
|77-69-75-67—288
|Andrew Johnson, $9,388
|72-70-74-72—288
|Colin Montgomerie, $9,388
|75-71-69-73—288
|Dicky Pride, $9,388
|77-69-71-71—288
|Matthew Cort, $7,606
|71-73-72-73—289
|Henrik Stenson, $7,606
|72-70-72-75—289
|Michael Wright, $7,606
|73-73-73-70—289
|Katsumasa Miyamoto, $6,910
|75-71-73-71—290
|Shane Bertsch, $5,996
|73-72-74-72—291
|Jose Maria Olazabal, $5,996
|68-75-78-70—291
|Kevin Sutherland, $5,996
|72-71-72-76—291
|Omar Uresti, $5,996
|71-73-72-75—291
|Mark Wilson, $5,996
|71-72-71-77—291
|Darren Fichardt, $4,953
|69-73-73-77—292
|Tim Herron, $4,953
|70-75-73-74—292
|Kenny Perry, $4,953
|71-73-75-73—292
|Tim Petrovic, $4,440
|71-72-74-76—293
|Bob Sowards, $4,440
|74-71-78-70—293
|Y.E. Yang, $4,440
|72-70-73-78—293
|David Drysdale, $4,065
|75-71-75-73—294
|Alastair Forsyth, $4,065
|76-70-73-75—294
|Steve Holmes, $4,065
|74-72-74-74—294
|Rob Labritz, $4,065
|73-69-76-76—294
|Tracy Phillips, $4,065
|75-71-74-74—294
|Mario Tiziani, $4,065
|73-72-74-75—294
|Billy Andrade, $3,850
|73-71-75-76—295
|Stuart Appleby, $3,722
|73-70-73-80—296
|Alan Morin, $3,722
|74-69-77-76—296
|Tom Pernice, $3,722
|69-74-78-75—296
|Jeff Schmid, $3,722
|71-75-75-75—296
|Jeff Martin, $3,650
|74-71-76-79—300
|Mick Smith, $3,630
|75-71-77-78—301
|John Pillar, $3,620
|72-74-77-79—302
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