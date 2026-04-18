San Antonio starts playoffs against Portland

Portland Trail Blazers (42-40, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (62-20, second in the Western Conference) San…

Portland Trail Blazers (42-40, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (62-20, second in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

LINE: Spurs -10.5; over/under is 222.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Spurs host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The San Antonio Spurs host the Portland Trail Blazers in game one of the Western Conference first round. San Antonio went 2-1 against Portland during the regular season. The Spurs won the last regular season meeting 112-101 on Thursday, April 9 led by 25 points from De’Aaron Fox, while Deni Avdija scored 29 points for the Trail Blazers.

The Spurs are 36-16 against conference opponents. San Antonio leads the Western Conference with 35.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Victor Wembanyama averaging 9.5.

The Trail Blazers are 29-23 in Western Conference play. Portland is seventh in the league averaging 14.5 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 34.3% from downtown. Toumani Camara leads the team averaging 2.7 makes while shooting 37.0% from 3-point range.

The Spurs average 119.8 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 115.8 the Trail Blazers allow. The Trail Blazers average 14.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 13.0 per game the Spurs allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wembanyama is averaging 25 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.1 blocks for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games.

Avdija is averaging 24.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Trail Blazers. Camara is averaging 18.4 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 8-2, averaging 124.2 points, 48.6 rebounds, 31.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 7-3, averaging 118.3 points, 46.3 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Victor Wembanyama: day to day (ribcage), David Jones Garcia: out for season (ankle), Luke Kornet: day to day (shoulder).

Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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