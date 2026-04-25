Roma’s week of turmoil ends with Malen leading a win at Bologna

MILAN (AP) — Roma put a turbulent week behind it to win at Bologna 2-0 in Serie A on Saturday…

MILAN (AP) — Roma put a turbulent week behind it to win at Bologna 2-0 in Serie A on Saturday and continue its push for the Champions League.

The in-form Donyell Malen scored one and set up the other to help Roma close to within two points of fourth-placed Juventus, which visits AC Milan on Sunday.

Roma fired special adviser Claudio Ranieri this week after his very public clash with coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

However, it put issues off the field to one side and took the lead after less than seven minutes. Malen took one touch to control Neil El Aynaoui’s through ball before firing past the onrushing goalkeeper and into the bottom right corner.

It was Malen’s 12th goal for Roma in 16 matches since joining on loan from Aston Villa in January.

Malen repaid the favor in first-half stoppage time by crossing the ball into the area for El Aynaoui to volley in from close range.

Reprieve for Pisa and Verona

Hellas Verona and Pisa can hold on to hopes of Serie A safety for another week.

Last-placed Pisa lost at Parma 1-0 early on Saturday to leave it hoping for a favor from Verona to avoid mathematical relegation. Verona managed a 0-0 draw against Lecce.

Those results left Pisa 11 points below 17th-placed Lecce and safety, with four rounds remaining. Verona inched a point above Pisa.

At Parma, subsitute Nesta Elphege got the only goal eight minutes from time, controlling a header with his back to goal and turning to sweep in from close range.

That made Parma mathematically safe, setting off a party atmosphere on a sunny afternoon at Stadio Ennio Tardini.

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