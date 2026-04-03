Romania great Mircea Lucescu, 80, stable after reported heart attack

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Former Romania coach Mircea Lucescu reportedly suffered a heart attack on Friday morning at the hospital…

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Former Romania coach Mircea Lucescu reportedly suffered a heart attack on Friday morning at the hospital where he is being treated.

The 80-year-old Lucescu, who left the national team on Thursday, is in stable condition.

Lucescu had been hospitalized on Sunday after falling ill at training with a heart problem, three days after his team lost a World Cup qualifying playoff against Turkey.

The University Emergency Hospital Bucharest released a statement on Friday without naming Lucescu for legal reasons but local media reported that the Romania great is the patient concerned.

“During the morning, the patient suffered an acute myocardial infarction,” read the statement. “He was taken to the emergency room and promptly received the necessary medical and therapeutic interventions, according to the protocols in force.

“Currently, his condition is stable, under close specialist monitoring. The patient remains hospitalized in the Cardiology Department, where he is receiving appropriate medical care.”

Lucescu captained Romania at the 1970 World Cup in Brazil and was coach for its European Championship debut in 1984.

Lucescu coached clubs in Italy, Turkey — where he also led the national team — Ukraine and Russia. He returned to coach Romania after a 38-year gap to try and qualify for the World Cup in North America.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.