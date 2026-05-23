Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus For Knicks-Cavs Game 3, Manziel-Menery

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register using the Polymaket promo code WTOP and secure a $50 bonus for tonight’s Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 3 clash, the Bob Menery vs. Johnny Manziel fight and more. Click here to register.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Confirmed May 23rd

This exclusive promotion is strictly available to new Polymarket customers looking to capitalize on NBA Postseason trading. By applying the promotional code WTOP, eligible users unlock a $50 sign-up bonus to use on upcoming matchups, including the critical series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks. To secure these funds, newly registered users must create an account and complete a minimum initial deposit of $20.

Standard eligibility requirements apply to this welcome offer. To participate and claim the bonus, users must be at least 18 years old and physically located within an eligible Polymarket operating state. Once your account is fully verified and the $20 deposit clears, the $50 bonus becomes immediately available for trading on the hardwood action.

Use Polymarket NBA Promo For Knicks vs. Cavs

Team Vig-Free Probability Cleveland Cavaliers 54% New York Knicks 46%

From an analytical perspective, evaluating the underlying metrics reveals a distinct advantage for New York during this postseason run. The Knicks currently generate an elite 18.0 Net Rating—meaning they outscore opponents by an estimated 18 points per 100 possessions—which heavily outpaces the Cavaliers’ pedestrian 1.2 Net Rating. Furthermore, New York controls the glass efficiently, securing 55.3% of available rebounds (Total Rebound Percentage) compared to Cleveland’s 50.6%. Despite being positioned as the underdog by the current odds, the Knicks’ statistical dominance in point differential and rebounding suggests they offer superior expected value for your promotional funds.

Expand Your Portfolio: Bob Menery vs. Johnny Manziel + Saturday’s MLB Slate

Once your account is funded, your $50 bonus is not strictly limited to NBA markets. Polymarket offers a diverse array of trading opportunities, including the highly anticipated celebrity boxing match between Bob Menery and Johnny Manziel. Whether you are backing the former Heisman Trophy winner or fading the sports personality, your welcome bonus can be applied directly to the fight’s outcome.

Additionally, users can leverage their bonus funds on Saturday’s robust MLB schedule. Key matchups available for trading include the Houston Astros taking on the Chicago Cubs, the Cleveland Guardians facing the Philadelphia Phillies, and a marquee showdown between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Activate Your Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Securing your $50 welcome bonus is a structured, straightforward process. Follow these exact steps to activate your promotional offer ahead of tip-off:

Create an Account: Click here to initiate the registration sequence. You will need to provide standard personal information—such as your legal name, date of birth, and email address—to establish your profile. Verify Your Identity: To comply with standard legal and eligibility mandates, you must submit proof of identification to ensure your account is verified. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted on the registration screen, input the Polymarket promo code WTOP to ensure your welcome offer is successfully attached to your new account. Make a Deposit: Once verification is complete, finalize the activation by executing a first-time deposit of at least $20.

After completing these steps and successfully funding the account, your $50 sign-up bonus will be instantly credited and ready to deploy on the Knicks-Cavaliers game or any other available market on the platform.