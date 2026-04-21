Rockies play the Padres in first of 3-game series

San Diego Padres (15-7, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (9-14, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Tuesday,…

San Diego Padres (15-7, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (9-14, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Randy Vasquez (0-0); Rockies: TBD

LINE: Padres -142, Rockies +119; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the San Diego Padres on Tuesday to begin a three-game series.

Colorado has a 9-14 record overall and a 6-4 record at home. The Rockies have hit 23 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL.

San Diego is 15-7 overall and 6-3 in road games. The Padres have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .369.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Padres are up 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Johnston has six doubles and two home runs for the Rockies. Mickey Moniak is 9 for 34 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Xander Bogaerts has two doubles and three home runs while hitting .266 for the Padres. Ramon Laureano is 12 for 37 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .240 batting average, 5.50 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Padres: 9-1, .256 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Tyler Freeman: day-to-day (illness), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yuki Matsui: 15-Day IL (groin), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (achilles), Will Wagner: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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