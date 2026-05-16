Litton Das century rescues Bangladesh on opening day of 2nd test against Pakistan

SYLHET, Bangladesh (AP) — Wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das hit a sublime century as Bangladesh recovered from early trouble on the opening…

SYLHET, Bangladesh (AP) — Wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das hit a sublime century as Bangladesh recovered from early trouble on the opening day of the second and final cricket test against Pakistan on Saturday.

He hammered 126 runs off 159 balls with 16 fours and two sixes to help Bangladesh post 278 all out in its first innings before Pakistan reached 21 without loss at stumps, trailing by 257.

No other Bangladesh batter reached 30 runs, exposing its batting vulnerability against a disciplined Pakistan pace attack.

Khurram Shahzad, who replaced Shaheen Shah Afridi in the squad, led the charge with 4-81 while Mohammad Abbas claimed 3-45.

Hasan Ali, who was stretchered off after falling awkwardly in his first over, returned later and finished with 2-49, including the wicket of Das, who had been dropped on 33 by Sajid Khan (1-96 in 31 overs) off his own bowling.

Abbas struck in the second ball of the innings, dismissing Mahmudul Hasan for a duck after Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Tanzid Hasan scored 26 on his test debut. He struck Abbas for a cover-driven boundary before attacking Shahzad, who was one of Pakistan’s three changes from the first test, which Bangladesh won by 104 runs in Dhaka.

In the eighth over, Tanzid offered a return catch to pacer Hasan, who fell awkwardly and was immediately taken off the field. Tanzid was out after he top-edged a short delivery to give Abbas a return catch, ending his 44-run partnership with Mominul.

Mominul, who made half-centuries in both innings of the first test, was bowled by Shahzad for 22 to leave Bangladesh 63-3.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, fresh from his 101 and 87, and Mushfiqur Rahim were defiant but Abbas broke through with the dismissal of Shanto for 29.

Shahzad dealt a double blow, sending back Mushfiqur (23) and Mehidy Hasan as Bangladesh was reduced to 116-6.

Das, who shared 60 runs with Taijul for the seventh wicket, raised his 50 off 93 balls before racing to his sixth test ton off 135 balls overall with a sublime backfoot punch for a boundary through cover.

“When Taijul came in, our score was around 110 (116-6). My target was how to take the team to 200, I was not thinking about a century,” Das said.

“I sent a message asking whether I should attack or not. The feedback was to keep scoring runs, and so I attacked after 50.”

Pakistan batters Azan Awais (13 not out) and Abdullah Fazal (8 not out) safely negotiated six overs.

“Litton Das, as I said before, he was lucky today. Not one, but two chances were created,” Shahzad said. ”So, if those had been taken … the result could have been totally different. Maybe they would have been bowled out under 200.”

Leading Pakistan batter Babar Azam was back in the squad after missing the first test because of a left knee injury.

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