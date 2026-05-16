Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for MLB, PGA Championship, Rousey Fight

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By using the latest Kalshi promo code WTOP on May 16, new Kalshi customers can claim a $10 sign-up bonus that is unlocked after making $10 in trades on the platform. It is never too early to look at how to leverage this capital, whether you are targeting today’s American League clash between the Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers, any other MLB game this Saturday, or even the upcoming Ronda Rousey-Gina Carano and Netflix MMA fights.







Kalshi Promo Code

We put a lot of stock in taking advantage of promotional equity, and this Kalshi promo code presents an excellent opportunity for new Kalshi customers to enhance their prediction experience. By claiming this welcome offer, eligible new users secure a $10 sign-up bonus to deploy across the platform’s various prediction markets, including the action unfolding today at Comerica Park.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP — Offer Summary (May 2026):

Promo Code: WTOP

WTOP Bonus: $10 sign-up bonus

$10 sign-up bonus Minimum Deposit: $1

$1 How to Unlock: Make $10 in total trades (can be spread across multiple trades)

Make $10 in total trades (can be spread across multiple trades) Eligible Users: New Kalshi customers, 18+ years old

New Kalshi customers, 18+ years old Availability: All 50 U.S. states

All 50 U.S. states Markets: MLB (including Blue Jays vs. Tigers today), MMA, and other prediction markets

MLB (including Blue Jays vs. Tigers today), MMA, and other prediction markets Platform: Kalshi app (iOS and Android)

Win probabilities are sourced from consensus bookmaker data and are accurate as of May 16, 2026, at 11:44 AM UTC.

Because specific American moneyline odds are currently unavailable in the consensus data feed, we cannot calculate the exact payout for a $10 trade on the favored Tigers or the underdog Blue Jays at this exact moment.

However, when looking at where the smart money might flow, both clubs enter this contest with near-identical profiles. The Detroit Tigers sit at 20-25 on the season and take the field as the slight statistical favorite. The Toronto Blue Jays are just a half-game behind them in the standings with a 19-25 overall record. While deeper situational betting splits—such as recent moneyline trends, performance as a favorite versus an underdog, and specific home/away splits—are currently off the board, it does stand to reason that Detroit’s home-field advantage at Comerica Park is the primary catalyst driving their 54.2% win probability over Toronto.

Official Prediction: Without deeper odds available, the pure market value lies in backing the data we have. We lean toward the Detroit Tigers (54.2%) as the stronger position, trusting the baked-in Comerica Park home-field advantage to be the difference-maker.

Win probabilities are sourced from consensus bookmaker data and are accurate as of May 16, 2026, at 11:44 AM UTC.

Because specific American moneyline odds are currently unavailable in the consensus data feed, we cannot calculate the exact payout for a $10 trade on the favored Tigers or the underdog Blue Jays at this exact moment.

However, when looking at where the smart money might flow, both clubs enter this contest with near-identical profiles. The Detroit Tigers sit at 20-25 on the season and take the field as the slight statistical favorite. The Toronto Blue Jays are just a half-game behind them in the standings with a 19-25 overall record. While deeper situational betting splits—such as recent moneyline trends, performance as a favorite versus an underdog, and specific home/away splits—are currently off the board, it does stand to reason that Detroit’s home-field advantage at Comerica Park is the primary catalyst driving their 54.2% win probability over Toronto.

Official Prediction: Without deeper odds available, the pure market value lies in backing the data we have. We lean toward the Detroit Tigers (54.2%) as the stronger position, trusting the baked-in Comerica Park home-field advantage to be the difference-maker.

How to Activate Your Kalshi Promo Offer

Securing your welcome bonus ahead of the Blue Jays vs. Tigers matchup is a simple, straightforward process. Follow these steps to set up your account and unlock your funds:

Download the App: Navigate to the App Store or Google Play Store and download the Kalshi app to your mobile device. Create an Account: Register by entering your standard personal information. Because Kalshi operates as a regulated financial exchange, you will also need to provide valid proof of identification to clear KYC protocols. Enter the Promo Code: Input the promo code WTOP when prompted during registration to lock in your offer. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into your newly minted Kalshi account. Start Trading: Navigate to the MLB markets—such as today’s Detroit and Toronto game—or any other available event, and start placing your trades.

To officially unlock the $10 sign-up bonus, you simply need to make a total of $10 worth of trades. You do not have to risk it all on a single $10 longshot to qualify. Instead, you can build your portfolio with multiple smaller predictions—for example, five $2 trades or ten $1 trades. Once your cumulative volume reaches $10, your bonus funds will be successfully credited to your account.