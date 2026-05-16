A minor-league Pirates affiliate coasts to 28-1 win over mistake-prone Orioles affiliate

The Florida Complex League is a rookie level circuit, with players typically in their late teens or early 20s.

The Baltimore Orioles logo is shown on the home dugout at Oriole Park at Camden Yards before a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(AP/Terrance Williams) The Baltimore Orioles logo is shown on the home dugout at Oriole Park at Camden Yards before a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(AP/Terrance Williams) BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A minor league affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates had a 28-1 victory over a mistake-prone Baltimore Orioles affiliate Friday in the Florida Complex League.

The Pirates needed just six innings to do their damage, scoring five runs in the first, two in the second, eight in the fourth, nine in the fifth and four in the sixth. The game was called after seven innings.

Hyun Seung Lee had six RBIs, including a go-ahead, two-run double in a five-run first inning. Bralyn Brazoban five and Carl Calixte four, including a solo homer in the first that followed Gabriel Rodriguez’s two-run homer.

The Pirates finished with 18 hits, including two homers, two triples, three doubles and 11 singles. The Orioles’ pitching staff walked 11 and hit another batter, while the defense was charged with seven errors that led to 10 unearned runs. Shortstop Jemone Nuel made three of the errors.

Orioles starter Connor Gehr gave up seven runs, six hits and two walks in 2 1/3 innings.

The Florida Complex League is a rookie level circuit, with players typically in their late teens or early 20s.

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