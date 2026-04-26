Rockies bring 1-0 series advantage over Mets into game 2

Colorado Rockies (11-16, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (9-17, fourth in the NL East) New York;…

Colorado Rockies (11-16, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (9-17, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jose Quintana (0-2, 6.23 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, four strikeouts); Mets: Nolan McLean (1-1, 2.67 ERA, 0.76 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -198, Rockies +164; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the New York Mets.

New York is 5-8 at home and 9-17 overall. The Mets are 2-6 in games decided by one run.

Colorado has an 11-16 record overall and a 4-10 record in road games. Rockies hitters have a collective .400 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Alvarez leads the Mets with four home runs while slugging .443. Francisco Lindor is 12 for 38 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Mickey Moniak has eight home runs, three walks and 15 RBIs while hitting .315 for the Rockies. Hunter Goodman is 12 for 40 with five doubles, four home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 2-8, .224 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .268 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Mets: Francisco Lindor: 10-Day IL (calf), Jared Young: 10-Day IL (knee), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Gerber: 15-Day IL (finger), A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (lat), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (wrist)

Rockies: Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (tricep), Willi Castro: day-to-day (knee), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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