Regions Tradition Tour Scores

Thursday
At Greystone GC
Birmingham, Ala.
Purse: $2.6 million
Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72
First Round
|Alex Cejka
|34-31—65
|Stewart Cink
|33-32—65
|Steven Alker
|32-34—66
|Scott Hend
|32-34—66
|Charlie Wi
|33-33—66
|Padraig Harrington
|34-33—67
|Thongchai Jaidee
|36-31—67
|Colin Montgomerie
|33-34—67
|Dicky Pride
|34-33—67
|Stephen Ames
|35-33—68
|Harrison Frazar
|35-33—68
|Retief Goosen
|34-34—68
|Soren Kjeldsen
|34-34—68
|Y.E. Yang
|37-31—68
|Doug Barron
|35-34—69
|Greg Chalmers
|35-34—69
|Fredrik Jacobson
|34-35—69
|Rocco Mediate
|36-33—69
|Rod Pampling
|34-35—69
|Shane Bertsch
|34-36—70
|Steve Flesch
|36-34—70
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|35-35—70
|Richard Green
|34-36—70
|Timothy O’Neal
|35-35—70
|Kenny Perry
|35-35—70
|Paul Stankowski
|36-34—70
|Kirk Triplett
|34-36—70
|K.J. Choi
|36-35—71
|Ken Duke
|36-35—71
|Ernie Els
|35-36—71
|Bob Estes
|35-36—71
|Tommy Gainey
|37-34—71
|Matt Gogel
|37-34—71
|Paul Goydos
|35-36—71
|Billy Mayfair
|35-36—71
|George McNeill
|34-37—71
|Brett Quigley
|35-36—71
|Rory Sabbatini
|36-35—71
|Vijay Singh
|33-38—71
|Mario Tiziani
|36-35—71
|Bo Van Pelt
|35-36—71
|Michael Wright
|37-34—71
|Michael Allen
|35-37—72
|Stuart Appleby
|38-34—72
|Woody Austin
|37-35—72
|Angel Cabrera
|36-36—72
|John Daly
|35-37—72
|David Duval
|37-35—72
|Robert Karlsson
|35-37—72
|Tom Pernice
|35-37—72
|Tag Ridings
|38-34—72
|Gene Sauers
|34-38—72
|Ken Tanigawa
|37-35—72
|David Toms
|38-34—72
|Jason Bohn
|35-38—73
|Ben Crane
|36-37—73
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|39-34—73
|Jerry Kelly
|40-33—73
|Bernhard Langer
|36-37—73
|Justin Leonard
|38-35—73
|Cameron Percy
|34-39—73
|Tim Petrovic
|38-35—73
|Boo Weekley
|39-34—73
|Steve Allan
|39-35—74
|Darren Clarke
|37-37—74
|Stephen Dodd
|37-37—74
|Joe Durant
|36-38—74
|Jeff Maggert
|38-36—74
|Scott McCarron
|39-35—74
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|36-38—74
|Lee Janzen
|38-37—75
|Scott Parel
|37-38—75
|John Senden
|39-36—75
|Billy Andrade
|38-38—76
|Chris DiMarco
|42-34—76
|Heath Slocum
|36-40—76
|Mike Weir
|36-40—76
|Chad Campbell
|41-40—81
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