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Regions Tradition Tour Scores

The Associated Press

April 30, 2026, 6:22 PM

Thursday

At Greystone GC

Birmingham, Ala.

Purse: $2.6 million

Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72

First Round

Alex Cejka 34-31—65
Stewart Cink 33-32—65
Steven Alker 32-34—66
Scott Hend 32-34—66
Charlie Wi 33-33—66
Padraig Harrington 34-33—67
Thongchai Jaidee 36-31—67
Colin Montgomerie 33-34—67
Dicky Pride 34-33—67
Stephen Ames 35-33—68
Harrison Frazar 35-33—68
Retief Goosen 34-34—68
Soren Kjeldsen 34-34—68
Y.E. Yang 37-31—68
Doug Barron 35-34—69
Greg Chalmers 35-34—69
Fredrik Jacobson 34-35—69
Rocco Mediate 36-33—69
Rod Pampling 34-35—69
Shane Bertsch 34-36—70
Steve Flesch 36-34—70
Ricardo Gonzalez 35-35—70
Richard Green 34-36—70
Timothy O’Neal 35-35—70
Kenny Perry 35-35—70
Paul Stankowski 36-34—70
Kirk Triplett 34-36—70
K.J. Choi 36-35—71
Ken Duke 36-35—71
Ernie Els 35-36—71
Bob Estes 35-36—71
Tommy Gainey 37-34—71
Matt Gogel 37-34—71
Paul Goydos 35-36—71
Billy Mayfair 35-36—71
George McNeill 34-37—71
Brett Quigley 35-36—71
Rory Sabbatini 36-35—71
Vijay Singh 33-38—71
Mario Tiziani 36-35—71
Bo Van Pelt 35-36—71
Michael Wright 37-34—71
Michael Allen 35-37—72
Stuart Appleby 38-34—72
Woody Austin 37-35—72
Angel Cabrera 36-36—72
John Daly 35-37—72
David Duval 37-35—72
Robert Karlsson 35-37—72
Tom Pernice 35-37—72
Tag Ridings 38-34—72
Gene Sauers 34-38—72
Ken Tanigawa 37-35—72
David Toms 38-34—72
Jason Bohn 35-38—73
Ben Crane 36-37—73
Miguel Angel Jimenez 39-34—73
Jerry Kelly 40-33—73
Bernhard Langer 36-37—73
Justin Leonard 38-35—73
Cameron Percy 34-39—73
Tim Petrovic 38-35—73
Boo Weekley 39-34—73
Steve Allan 39-35—74
Darren Clarke 37-37—74
Stephen Dodd 37-37—74
Joe Durant 36-38—74
Jeff Maggert 38-36—74
Scott McCarron 39-35—74
Jose Maria Olazabal 36-38—74
Lee Janzen 38-37—75
Scott Parel 37-38—75
John Senden 39-36—75
Billy Andrade 38-38—76
Chris DiMarco 42-34—76
Heath Slocum 36-40—76
Mike Weir 36-40—76
Chad Campbell 41-40—81

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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