Regions Tradition Tour Scores

Thursday At Greystone GC Birmingham, Ala. Purse: $2.6 million Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72 First Round Alex Cejka 34-31—65 Stewart Cink…

Thursday

At Greystone GC

Birmingham, Ala.

Purse: $2.6 million

Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72

First Round

Alex Cejka 34-31—65 Stewart Cink 33-32—65 Steven Alker 32-34—66 Scott Hend 32-34—66 Charlie Wi 33-33—66 Padraig Harrington 34-33—67 Thongchai Jaidee 36-31—67 Colin Montgomerie 33-34—67 Dicky Pride 34-33—67 Stephen Ames 35-33—68 Harrison Frazar 35-33—68 Retief Goosen 34-34—68 Soren Kjeldsen 34-34—68 Y.E. Yang 37-31—68 Doug Barron 35-34—69 Greg Chalmers 35-34—69 Fredrik Jacobson 34-35—69 Rocco Mediate 36-33—69 Rod Pampling 34-35—69 Shane Bertsch 34-36—70 Steve Flesch 36-34—70 Ricardo Gonzalez 35-35—70 Richard Green 34-36—70 Timothy O’Neal 35-35—70 Kenny Perry 35-35—70 Paul Stankowski 36-34—70 Kirk Triplett 34-36—70 K.J. Choi 36-35—71 Ken Duke 36-35—71 Ernie Els 35-36—71 Bob Estes 35-36—71 Tommy Gainey 37-34—71 Matt Gogel 37-34—71 Paul Goydos 35-36—71 Billy Mayfair 35-36—71 George McNeill 34-37—71 Brett Quigley 35-36—71 Rory Sabbatini 36-35—71 Vijay Singh 33-38—71 Mario Tiziani 36-35—71 Bo Van Pelt 35-36—71 Michael Wright 37-34—71 Michael Allen 35-37—72 Stuart Appleby 38-34—72 Woody Austin 37-35—72 Angel Cabrera 36-36—72 John Daly 35-37—72 David Duval 37-35—72 Robert Karlsson 35-37—72 Tom Pernice 35-37—72 Tag Ridings 38-34—72 Gene Sauers 34-38—72 Ken Tanigawa 37-35—72 David Toms 38-34—72 Jason Bohn 35-38—73 Ben Crane 36-37—73 Miguel Angel Jimenez 39-34—73 Jerry Kelly 40-33—73 Bernhard Langer 36-37—73 Justin Leonard 38-35—73 Cameron Percy 34-39—73 Tim Petrovic 38-35—73 Boo Weekley 39-34—73 Steve Allan 39-35—74 Darren Clarke 37-37—74 Stephen Dodd 37-37—74 Joe Durant 36-38—74 Jeff Maggert 38-36—74 Scott McCarron 39-35—74 Jose Maria Olazabal 36-38—74 Lee Janzen 38-37—75 Scott Parel 37-38—75 John Senden 39-36—75 Billy Andrade 38-38—76 Chris DiMarco 42-34—76 Heath Slocum 36-40—76 Mike Weir 36-40—76 Chad Campbell 41-40—81

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