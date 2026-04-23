PSG leads Lens by just 4 points as race for French league title heats up

PARIS (AP) — The suspense remains intense in Ligue 1, where Paris Saint-Germain is not as dominant as on the…

PARIS (AP) — The suspense remains intense in Ligue 1, where Paris Saint-Germain is not as dominant as on the European stage at this crucial final stretch.

The reigning French champions defeated Nantes 3-0 at the Parc des Princes midweek but they had suffered a fifth loss in the French league last weekend — compared to two all last season — with a 2-1 home defeat against Lyon.

With five Ligue 1 matches left to play, they have just a four-point lead over second-place Lens ahead of Saturday’s trip to Angers.

Luis Enrique’s team has to travel to Lens in May, after the league postponed their game on April 11 due to PSG’s involvement in the Champions League. And with PSG’s busy schedule due to the Champions League, the Ligue 1 title is far from being decided.

“You wanted a more open and competitive league? You’ve got it,” Enrique said. “Lens is having a very good season, and it will be difficult all the way to the final match.”

Lens travels to Brest on Friday.

Key matchups

Although the duel in the title race is taking the spotlight, the battle for the Champions League places is just as close.

Seven-time champion Lyon leads fourth-place Lille on goal difference with the top three gaining direct entry to the Champions League and the side in fourth entering qualifying. Lyon hosts struggling Auxerre on Saturday while Lille travels to Paris FC on Sunday.

Although its hopes of qualifying for the Champions League have been dented by a 10th loss this season, Marseille remains hopeful, lagging just two points behind Lyon ahead of hosting Nice at the Vélodrome stadium on Sunday.

Fifth-place Rennes is also in the mix, one point above Marseille, and takes on Nantes.

Rennes has been transformed under coach Franck Haise — who was won six of eight games since taking charge.

Players to watch

Afonso Moreira: The 21-year-old Portugal forward had his best performance of the season against PSG, according to his coach Paulo Fonseca, and was outstanding either breaking from the left flank or holding up the ball. He also combined well with Brazil forward Endrick in what could be a crucial partnership in the remaining games.

Dominik Greif: The imposing Slovakian has been brilliant in goal for Lyon this season and saved a penalty against PSG, following a standout performance in the previous game.

Esteban Lepaul: He was without a club a few years ago when Lyon released him and is now Ligue 1’s top scorer with 17 goals for high-flying Rennes. Lepaul shoots with every precision and has a gift for finding space.

Ilan Kebbal: The Algeria midfielder is Paris FC’s top scorer with nine goals and his outstanding recent form has been at the heart of the club’s inspired turnaround under coach Antoine Kombouaré.

Out of action

PSG will be without Vitinha after the Portugal midfielder limped off with a right foot injury during the loss to Lyon. PSG said Vitinha is sidelined by an inflammation in his heel following a knock sustained during the match.

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