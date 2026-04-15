Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1)…

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

All Times EDT

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle 5, Ottawa 3

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 4, New York 1

Ottawa 2, Toronto 0

Montreal 1, Boston 0

Tuesday’s Games

Vancouver 4, Seattle 1

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at New York, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New York at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Minnesota, 1:30 p.m.

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