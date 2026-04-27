Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 NBA Bonus for Wolves-Nuggets, NBA Playoffs Trades

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

As the NBA Postseason rolls on, new users can take advantage of a generous welcome offer by using the Polymarket promo code WTOP to get a $20 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20.







This bonus arrives at the perfect time to get involved ahead of the NBA games today, with three games to dive into between the Pistons-Magic, Thunder-Suns and Wolves-Nuggets. Beyond tonight’s opening tip-off, new Polymarket customers can apply this promotional offer to trade on outcomes for any NBA game this week or throughout this current round of the playoffs.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for NBA Playoffs Bonus

Promo Code Required: You must enter the promo code WTOP during the registration process to qualify for the bonus.

You must enter the promo code during the registration process to qualify for the bonus. ✅ New Customers Only: This promotion is exclusively available to first-time Polymarket users who have never previously held an account.

This promotion is exclusively available to first-time Polymarket users who have never previously held an account. ✅ Minimum Deposit of $20: A qualifying initial deposit of at least $20 is required to activate and unlock the $20 sign-up bonus.

A qualifying initial deposit of at least $20 is required to activate and unlock the $20 sign-up bonus. ✅ Bonus Amount: Upon meeting the deposit requirement, you will receive a $20 sign-up bonus credited to your account.

Upon meeting the deposit requirement, you will receive a credited to your account. ✅ Age Requirement: All participants must be 18 years of age or older to register and claim this offer.

All participants must be to register and claim this offer. ✅ Location Eligibility: You must be physically present within an eligible Polymarket state in the United States at the time of registration and participation.

You must be at the time of registration and participation. ✅ Identity Verification: Valid proof of identification is required to verify your account before the bonus can be used.

Valid proof of identification is required to verify your account before the bonus can be used. ✅ One Bonus Per Customer: The $20 sign-up bonus is limited to one per new customer and cannot be combined with other promotional offers.

The $20 sign-up bonus is limited to one per new customer and cannot be combined with other promotional offers. ✅ Bonus Usage: The $20 bonus can be used to trade on any NBA playoff market tonight

The $20 bonus can be used to trade on any NBA playoff market tonight ✅Date Last Verified: April 27th, 2026

To get in on the action for today’s NBA slate—headlined by the 8:00 PM EDT tip-off between the No. 1 seed Detroit Pistons and the No. 8 seed Orlando Magic—new Polymarket customers can take advantage of a compelling welcome offer. By registering an account and using the exclusive Polymarket promo code, you will be eligible to claim a $20 sign-up bonus. This extra trading power is perfect for predicting outcomes and finding market inefficiencies as the Magic look to build on their 2-1 series lead in this Eastern Conference First Round matchup.

Unlocking this offer is straightforward, but there are a few important details to keep in mind. This promotion is strictly reserved for new Polymarket customers who are 18+ and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state. Once your account is successfully verified, you simply need to make an initial deposit of at least $20. After that deposit is completed, your $20 bonus will be unlocked and ready to use, giving you extra funds to trade on tonight’s postseason action.

Use Polymarket NBA Bonus Today

Matchup Probability Detroit Pistons @ Orlando Magic DET 57.8% / ORL 42.2% Oklahoma City Thunder @ Phoenix Suns OKC 79.9% / PHX 20.1% Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets MIN 19.2% / DEN 80.8%

When evaluating where to place your predictions today, it goes without saying that we put a lot of stock in advanced statistics to find underlying value. The Oklahoma City Thunder present a strong case against the Phoenix Suns, boasting a dominant 22.0 Net Rate while securing 51.7% of available rebounds through three games of this playoff series.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic matchup projects to be much tighter. Orlando enters the game with a 1.9 Net Rate. However, the Pistons hold a slight edge on the glass, posting a 50.5% total rebound rate compared to the Magic’s 49.5%, making this an intriguing moneyline decision for your bonus funds.

How to Activate the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get started before the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic tip off at 8:00 PM EDT? Claiming your sign-up bonus is a simple process. Follow these step-by-step instructions to get your account set up:

Download the App: Begin by downloading the official Polymarket app to your mobile device. Create an Account: Register a new account by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit the necessary proof of identification to ensure your account is fully verified and secure. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during the sign-up process, be sure to enter the exclusive promo code WTOP. Make a Deposit: To successfully activate the offer, make a first-time deposit of at least $20.

Once your initial $20 deposit is processed, your $20 bonus will be unlocked and credited to your account. You will then be fully equipped to dive into the NBA Postseason markets and put your trading power to use during tonight’s matchups.