Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Bonus for Hawks-Knicks, NBA Playoffs Trades

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As the NBA playoffs continues with three games tonight, new users can take advantage of a fantastic welcome offer by unlocking the Polymarket promo code WTOP to claim a $20 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20.







All it takes is an initial deposit of at least $20 to take home this $20 bonus and start diving into these games tonight and more. Use this opportunity to check out the NBA games today, with three games to dive into between the Sixers-Celtics, Hawks-Knicks and Blazers-Spurs.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for NBA Playoff Bonus

Before the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks tip off at 8:00 PM EDT on April 28, 2026, make sure you are fully equipped to take advantage of the market. Check out the table below for a quick overview of the current welcome offer, which you can claim ahead of tonight’s action:

Promo Code Required: You must enter the promo code WTOP during the registration process to qualify for the bonus.

You must enter the promo code during the registration process to qualify for the bonus. ✅ New Customers Only: This promotion is exclusively available to first-time Polymarket users who have never previously held an account.

This promotion is exclusively available to first-time Polymarket users who have never previously held an account. ✅ Minimum Deposit of $20: A qualifying initial deposit of at least $20 is required to activate and unlock the $20 sign-up bonus.

A qualifying initial deposit of at least $20 is required to activate and unlock the $20 sign-up bonus. ✅ Bonus Amount: Upon meeting the deposit requirement, you will receive a $20 sign-up bonus credited to your account.

Upon meeting the deposit requirement, you will receive a credited to your account. ✅ Age Requirement: All participants must be 18 years of age or older to register and claim this offer.

All participants must be to register and claim this offer. ✅ Location Eligibility: You must be physically present within an eligible Polymarket state in the United States at the time of registration and participation.

You must be at the time of registration and participation. ✅ Identity Verification: Valid proof of identification is required to verify your account before the bonus can be used.

Valid proof of identification is required to verify your account before the bonus can be used. ✅ One Bonus Per Customer: The $20 sign-up bonus is limited to one per new customer and cannot be combined with other promotional offers.

The $20 sign-up bonus is limited to one per new customer and cannot be combined with other promotional offers. ✅ Bonus Usage: The $20 bonus can be used to trade on any NBA playoff market tonight

The $20 bonus can be used to trade on any NBA playoff market tonight ✅Date Last Verified: April 28th, 2026

Polymarket Welcome Offer Overview

If you are looking to secure an analytical edge in the 2026 NBA Postseason, this promotion is designed exclusively for new Polymarket customers. By claiming the current Polymarket promo code, you can unlock a $20 sign-up bonus to deploy on tonight’s heavily debated showdown between the Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks.

Unlocking your reward is a straightforward process. Once you have registered your new account, simply make an initial deposit of at least $20 to automatically trigger your $20 sign-up bonus. Please note that to participate and claim this offer, users must be 18+ and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state. After your qualifying deposit clears, your bonus funds will be ready to trade on tonight’s Hawks-Knicks clash or any other high-leverage matchup on the NBA playoff schedule.

Use Polymarket NBA Bonus Today

Matchup Probability Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks ATL 30.5% / NYK 69.5% Portland Trail Blazers @ San Antonio Spurs POR 16.3% / SAS 83.7% Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics PHI 18.7% / BOS 81.3%

We put a lot of stock in recent team statistics to help identify structural advantages and the most calculated predictions. In tonight’s featured Hawks-Knicks matchup, the series is knotted at 2-2 after a physical back-and-forth, but New York holds a clear statistical edge. The Knicks boast a 6.0 Net Rate and are securing 53.2% of all available rebounds. This makes sense, as both the Knicks victories were blowouts and the Hawks won both their games by one point each.

It does stand to reason that the Celtics profile as the much safer trade against the 76ers. Boston enters with a fully healthy Jayson Tatum, leaning on a playoff-leading 14.0 Net Rate and a dominant 55.9% total rebound percentage. Philadelphia, despite Joel Embiid’s return, has struggled mightily in this series and seems to be overmatched.

How to Redeem the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get started before the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks tip off? Claiming your welcome offer for the 2026 NBA Postseason is a simple, straightforward process. Follow the steps below to secure your $20 sign-up bonus ahead of tonight’s 8:00 PM EDT start time:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the Polymarket app. Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide the required proof of identification to securely verify your account. Apply the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, enter the Polymarket promo code WTOP to lock in your eligibility. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Complete your activation by making a first-time deposit of at least $20.

Once your initial deposit is successfully processed, your $20 sign-up bonus will be activated. You will then be fully equipped to deploy your bonus funds and make your trades on tonight’s pivotal postseason clash in New York, or on any other matchup throughout the NBA playoffs.