Phillies and Cubs play with series tied 1-1

Chicago Cubs (8-9, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (8-9, third in the NL East) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:40…

Chicago Cubs (8-9, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (8-9, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Shota Imanaga (0-1, 2.81 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (1-2, 6.23 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -142, Cubs +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Philadelphia has gone 5-6 at home and 8-9 overall. The Phillies are 6-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Chicago has an 8-9 record overall and a 4-4 record on the road. Cubs hitters have a collective .336 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with nine extra base hits (three doubles and six home runs). Brandon Marsh is 11 for 39 with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

Carson Kelly has three doubles, a home run and seven RBIs for the Cubs. Dansby Swanson is 6 for 34 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .231 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Cubs: 5-5, .250 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Jonathan Bowlan: 15-Day IL (groin), Andrew Painter: day-to-day (migraine), Max Lazar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Ethan Roberts: 15-Day IL (finger), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (right tricep inflammation), Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (knee), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (biceps), Cade Horton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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