Philadelphia brings 2-0 series lead into game 3 against Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins (41-25-16, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (43-27-12, in the Metropolitan Division) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Pittsburgh Penguins (41-25-16, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (43-27-12, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Flyers -116, Penguins -104; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Flyers lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Monday for the seventh time this season. The Flyers won the previous meeting 3-0.

Philadelphia has a 43-27-12 record overall and a 14-9-5 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Flyers have committed 322 total penalties (3.9 per game) to rank seventh in NHL play.

Pittsburgh has a 41-25-16 record overall and a 13-6-9 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Penguins are third in league play with 290 total goals (averaging 3.5 per game).

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny has scored 27 goals with 41 assists for the Flyers. Matvei Michkov has four goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Sidney Crosby has 29 goals and 45 assists for the Penguins. Rickard Rakell has scored five goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 8-2-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Penguins: 4-6-0, averaging 3.7 goals, six assists, 3.9 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Rodrigo Abols: out (ankle), Nikita Grebenkin: out (upper body), Emil Andrae: day to day (upper-body).

Penguins: Filip Hallander: out (leg), Caleb Jones: out for season (shoulder).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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