OG Promo Code: Get 100% Boosts + $150 Bonus For NBA, MLB, CBB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you set up a new account using the OG promo code offer, you will be able to get in on two separate rewards when you make trades for NBA, MLB and college basketball games this week. Click here to sign up and lock in boosts and bonuses for the week ahead.

The main reward with OG is the five days of 100% profit boost tokens. Each of these tokens can be used for trades of any amount up to $20, so in total you can get a 100% boost for up to $100 total in trades. These tokens can be used for any sport, and they will be distributed to your account on each of your first five days after signing up.

OG also is running an offer specifically for the NCAA Tournament. This gives bonuses for when you trade $50 for each round. Given that we have semifinal games on Saturday and the title game on Monday, you will have the ability to trade $50 for each of those rounds and get $20 in bonuses for each. Today is all about the NBA and MLB, so games like Celtics vs. Heat and Guardians vs. Dodgers are prime opportunities to put your first 100% profit boost token to work.

OG Promo Code Overview

Offer Details Information OG Promo Code No Code Needed New OG User Offer 5 x 100% Boosts + $150 NCAA Tournament Offer Offer Confirmed April 1st, 2026

OG is one of the most exciting prediction market platforms you can take advantage of. It was launched just before the Super Bowl this year, so it is still growing. Now is the time to get in as it gains traction. OG is powered by Crypto.com, the popular cryptocurrency exchange. As mentioned before, the five days of 100% profit boosts and the $150 tournament bonus offer are given to new users. Prediction markets are unique in that users can purchase and sell positions at any moment. This gives you the chance to secure profits in situations that something like a betting market does not. Prediction markets have grown in popularity by a large amount, and OG is a great place to start.

OG Final Four Trades

Even though the Final Four is still a few days away, now is a great time to start working towards that $50 trade threshold to get your $20 in bonuses for that around. As an example, maybe you think both Illinois and Arizona will advance past UConn and Michigan respectively. If you trade $25 for each prediction you make for Illinois and Arizona, you will reach that $50 threshold and get your $20 in bonuses. When the title matchup is set, you can trade $50 more for that game to get $20 in bonuses credited to your account.

OG Promo Code: Steps To Sign Up

To start the registration process, click here. This will bring you to the landing page, where you will have to input basic personal information. This includes your legal name, date of birth, mailing address and more. Then, make your initial deposit using a secure payment method, like a credit card, debit card, etc. From there, you will be able to use your first 100% profit boost token to make your first trade on the platform.