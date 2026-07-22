Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Claims $50 Coins For Dodgers-Phils, MLB Wednesday Action

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Activate your new profile using the Novig promo code WTOP50 here and secure $50 in coins when you spend $25 on the app for today’s MLB matchups and more.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Unlock $50 In Novig Coins

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New Novig User Offer Spend $25, get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Information Verified July 22 by WTOP

By entering code WTOP50, new Novig users can take advantage of a guaranteed $50 in Novig coins upon spending $25. This straightforward, low-risk structure allows bettors to secure early value and gain additional capital to apply toward the upcoming sports schedule within the app’s free mode.

Whether you are plotting out an edge for Dodgers vs. Phillies or diving straight into the rest of the MLB slate, these Novig coins provide the necessary flexibility to capitalize on any market.

Novig MLB Wednesday Markets

Ready to utilize your newly acquired bankroll? Here is a breakdown of today’s matchups:

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) MIN @ CLE MIN +113 / CLE -117 8.5 (O +117 / U -122) LAD @ PHI LAD -115 / PHI +113 9.5 (O -104 / U +102) SD @ ATL SD +106 / ATL -108 8.5 (O -108 / U +104)

Los Angeles Dodgers ML Backing the 64-win Dodgers on the road presents a mathematically favorable position. Eric Lauer takes the mound for Los Angeles, giving the Dodgers an advantage on the mound as the Phillies go with Aaron Nola today in the rubber match. Given the Dodgers’ advantage on the mound and with their lineup, they are a logical choice today.

Atlanta Braves ML Investing in the Braves at home offers another strong pitching mismatch. Martín Pérez will start for an Atlanta with his 3.54 ERA on the season. Conversely, Michael King takes the mound for the Padres, boasting a 3.34 ERA. The Braves’ lineup is stronger, giving them a slight advantage at home tonight.

MIN @ CLE: Under 8 Runs If starters Bailey Ober and Slade Cecconi can navigate the early frames, the underlying metrics suggest a low-scoring environment at Progressive Field. The Guardians boast a dominant bullpen capable of suppressing late-inning production. By registering an elite 10.132 K/9 strikeout rate coupled with a 3.713 ERA, Cleveland’s relief corps possesses the swing-and-miss stuff required to shut the door and keep the total under the number.

Activate Your Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Offer

Claiming this initial value requires following a simple, structured process. Complete these straightforward steps to activate your promotion and integrate it into your strategy:

Sign Up: Click here and create your account by submitting standard personal information, including your full name, date of birth, and email address. Verify Your Identity: Provide a valid proof of identification to ensure your account complies with security protocols and is fully verified. Enter the Code: When prompted during the registration flow, explicitly enter the promo code WTOP50 to link the welcome offer to your new profile. Fund Your Account: Execute a first-time deposit using one of the platform’s secure banking methods. Place Your Action: Spend a minimum of $25 within the app on the market of your choice to finalize activation and unlock your coins.

Once these steps are complete, your $50 in Novig coins will be credited to your account, leaving you fully equipped to capitalize on today’s sports slate in the app’s free mode.