Culpeper couple charged in hammer and leaf blower attack on elderly neighbor

A 73-year-old Culpeper man suffered serious head injuries after police say a property-line dispute with his neighbors escalated into an attack involving a hammer and a leaf blower.

A 73-year-old Culpeper man suffered a skull fracture, concussion and possible permanent injuries following a July 17 attack by his neighbors over a property dispute, according to police.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Oakmont Court at 9 a.m. for a fight and found the victim unconscious inside his home, bruised and bleeding from multiple lacerations, the Culpeper Police Department said in a news release.

Investigators identified the suspects as Louis Chevalier Sr., 70, and Gail Chevalier, 72, both of Culpeper, the release said. According to police, a dispute over a property line escalated, leading to the attack involving a hammer and a leaf blower.

Forensic evidence and witness interviews also indicate the victim’s finger was bitten during the struggle. Louis Chevalier also admitted to gouging the victim’s eye, the police department said.

The victim was also struck repeatedly in the back of the head with a hammer, leaving patterned marks consistent with both the head and the claw of the tool, the release said.

Police allege Gail Chevalier also struck the victim multiple times in the back of the head with a leaf blower.

The victim received six stitches and was diagnosed with a laceration and depression to the back of his skull, the release said. He remained hospitalized Monday.

“Medical staff have indicated the victim may have sustained permanent injury,” the release said.

Detectives recovered the victim’s blood on Louis Chevalier’s shirt, on the hammer and at the scene, the release said. Evidence also indicates the suspects used paper towels to clean up blood, which was later recovered inside their home, police said.

Both Louis Chevalier and Gail Chevalier are jailed without bond on charges of malicious wounding, according to court records.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.