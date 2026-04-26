OG Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, NHL + MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Hit the ground running on Sunday with the latest OG promo code offer. New players can sign up, make a cash deposit and start with a $10 trade on any sport. Completing these steps will provide players with $100 in total bonuses. Click here to sign up.

It is the perfect time to take advantage of this OG promo. Start locking in these bonuses to use on the NBA Playoffs, NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, MLB and a wide range of other prediction markets. Let’s take a closer look at how new players can sign up and start reaping the rewards.

New players can activate this OG promo code offer and secure $100 in total bonuses.

OG Promo Code Delivers $100 in Total Bonuses

OG Promo Code No Code Needed New OG User Offer Up To $100 In Bonuses Offer Verified April 26, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

New players who take advantage of this OG promo can win bonuses incrementally. First things first, players can secure $30 in total bonuses by completing an identity verification that includes verifying email and phone number.

Next, players can grab $20 in additional bonuses simply by making a $10+ deposit. Finally, make a trade of $10 in cash or more to claim a $50 bonus. All in all, that is $100 in bonuses for players to use on OG this weekend. With options in the NBA, NHL and MLB, there should be somehing for every sports fan.

How to Get Started With OG Promo Code

Creating a new account and grabbing these bonuses is a breeze. In fact, there is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer. Instead, follow these simple steps to get in on the action:

Click on any of the links on this page to start the registration process.

Create a new account by providing basic identifying information in the required fields.

Complete the verification process to unlock the initial $30 in bonuses.

Using any of the available payment methods, make a cash deposit of $10 or more. This will unlock $20 in additional bonuses.

Finally, make a $10 cash trade to secure the final $50 bonus.

At this point, players will have $100 in total bonuses for trades throughout the week. We expect to see a lot of interest in the NBA Playoffs, given the fact that there are two marquee matchups on Sunday night — Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers.

NBA Playoff Update

There are great playoff matchups every single night and plenty of first-round series that should go deep. Take a quick look at the NBA outlook entering Sunday: