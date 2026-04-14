OG Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus for NBA Play-In Prediction Markets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than the intensity of the NBA Play-In Tournament. If you’re looking to get in on the action and chase a nice pay day, I’ve got a fantastic opportunity for you. By signing up here with this OG promo code offer, new customers can seamlessly unlock a $100 bonus.

It’s a perfect way to make predictions on NBA matchups, as well as futures. Use this time to buy contracts for who you think will win the title.

OG Promo Code Releases $100 Bonus

Secure your promotional value before the NBA teams take the court tonight. Here is everything you need to know about the exclusive welcome offer to get you ready for tip-off:

OG.com Promo Code None Needed – Sign Up Through the Links on This Page New User Offer $100 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 14, 2026

Complete a Few Steps to Grab the Bonus

I know trying a new platform or moving past simple wagers can sometimes feel intimidating, but OG.com makes it incredibly simple. Because their unique prediction markets are legally available in all states (except NY), basketball fans nationwide have a real chance to get in the trenches and participate.

You just need to complete a couple easy steps to start releasing bonuses.

Verify your email address: $5

Verify your phone number: $10

Complete ID verification: $15

Make your first deposit (min. $10): $20

Make your first trade (min. $10): $50

Ways to Make Trades on NBA Play-In Games

Let’s look at the board and do a little handicapping. Here are the probabilities for today’s biggest games:

Matchup Probability Portland Trail Blazers @ Phoenix Suns PHX 59.5% / POR 40.5% Miami Heat @ Charlotte Hornets CHA 66.0% / MIA 34.0%

If we decide to play it safe and back today’s heaviest favorite with our promotional funds, a $10 trade on the Charlotte Hornets would net a cool $4.52 in profit. But if you’re like me and love chasing bigger payouts, backing the heaviest underdog—the Miami Heat—with that same $10 trade would yield an impressive $18.20 in winnings if they can pull off the road upset.

Keep in mind that you’ll be able to make trades during the games. So, if your team gets off to a great start, you may have the option to sell for a profit.

Predict the Eventual NBA Champion

Here is a pro tip: you aren’t just limited to tonight’s single-game action. If you want to think long-term and swing for a massive pay day, OG.com’s prediction markets also allow you to make trades on which NBA team will ultimately win the title.

Spotting a dark horse now or investing in a heavy favorite before the Finals can be one of the most exciting ways to build your bankroll. It’s a great strategy to keep yourself invested through the entire postseason.

How to Unlock This OG Promo Code Offer

Getting set up is an absolute breeze. Start redeeming your bonus to predict which teams will secure the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in each conference.

Click here to register for an account. Then, follow the steps explained above to score a $100 bonus.

Once all those requirements are met, your bonus funds will be ready to use on any available market. In addition to the NBA, you’ll find markets for other sports, as well as politics, the weather and much more.