OG Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus for MLB + NBA Play-In Game Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than finding a solid edge on the diamond, especially when we can kick things off with a little extra bankroll. By signing up here with the latest OG promo code offer, new customers can take advantage of a fantastic welcome offer ahead of Monday’s MLB games. Complete a few steps to score a $100 bonus. No bonus code is needed.

I’m always looking for strategies to maximize our payouts, and this promotion is the perfect way to build your account balance using house money. Whether you want to make your first trades on today’s matchups. like the April 13 clash between the 8-8 Los Angeles Angels and 8-7 New York Yankees, this guide will show you exactly how to lock in your bonus for any MLB game this week. Plus, sports fans can look ahead and make predictions on the NBA playoffs. Use this time to make trades on which team will win the title.

Redeem $100 Bonus with This OG.com Promo Code Offer

Before we dive into our daily handicapping, here is a quick overview of the current OG.com sign-up offer so you have all the necessary details to get started:

OG Promo Code None Needed – Sign Up Through the Links on This Page New User Offer $100 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 13, 2026

How to Score the $100 Bonus.

For new customers looking to step up to the plate, the mechanics of this welcome offer are incredibly straightforward. To qualify for that nice pay day, you simply need to register and take the following steps to start unlocking your bonus.

Verify your email address: $5 Verify your phone number: $10 Complete ID verification: $15 Make your first deposit (min. $10): $20 Make your first trade (min. $10): $50

The beauty of these markets is that they are highly accessible; they are available in all 50 states for users 18 and older.

Whether you are forecasting if Yusei Kikuchi (#16) and the Angels can quiet the Bronx bombers at Yankee Stadium, predicting Javier Assad (#72) will lead the 7-8 Chicago Cubs to a road victory at Citizens Bank Park against the 7-8 Philadelphia Phillies, or backing Ryne Nelson (#19) and the 9-7 Arizona Diamondbacks against the 8-7 Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, your initial trades seamlessly count toward earning the last $50 of the reward.

MLB Trading Markets on Monday

Matchup Probability CHC @ PHI PHI 62.79% / CHC 37.21% ARI @ BAL BAL 54.76% / ARI 45.24% LAA @ NYY NYY 62.43% / LAA 37.57% NYM @ LAD LAD 61.02% / NYM 38.98%

When we’re planning our trades, understanding the potential return on our trades is crucial. If you place a $10 trade on today’s heaviest favorite on the board—the Philadelphia Phillies—a winning prediction nets you a $5.29 profit. On the flip side, if we’re feeling bold and back the heaviest underdog, the Chicago Cubs, that same $10 trade yields a $15.80 profit if they pull off the road upset.

I’m buying contracts today by looking at specific statistical advantages. The Los Angeles Dodgers stand out as a premier favorite for a reason. They boast a dominant .290 team batting average and an .864 OPS, completely overshadowing the Mets’ lackluster .236 average and .658 OPS.

If you want a live underdog, the Cubs offer a great angle against the Phillies. While their offenses are relatively even, Chicago holds a clear pitching advantage with a strong 3.425 overall team ERA, compared to Philadelphia’s struggling staff carrying a 4.299 ERA.

OG Promo Code Guide for New Customers

If you are ready to jump into the action and claim this welcome offer, the process is simple. Here is our step-by-step game plan to get your account set up: