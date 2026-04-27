OG Promo Code: Claim $100 Bonus for Pistons-Magic Game 4, NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players who sign up with the latest OG promo code offer can go all in on the NBA Playoffs this week. Set up a new account and complete the necessary steps to win $100 in bonuses. Click here to start signing up.

Take a look at each step required to unlock the full $100 in bonuses:

Verify email address: $5 in bonuses

Verify phone number: $10 in bonuses

Complete identity verification: $15 in bonuses

Make an initial deposit of $10 or more: $20 in bonuses

Make a trade of $10 or more: $50 in bonuses

New players can automatically activate this OG promo code offer and secure $100 in bonuses for the NBA Playoffs this week.

Grab $100 in Bonuses With This OG Promo Code Offer

OG Promo Code No Code Needed New OG User Offer Up To $100 In Bonuses Offer Verified April 27, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

In effect, this OG promo is an opportunity for players to start building a bankroll for Monday’s NBA slate. Signing up, verifying your identity, depositing cash and making a $10 cash trade will be enough to unlock the bonuses.

From there, new users will have tons of different options when it comes to this $100 bonus. While we expect to see a lot of interest in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs as well. Not to mention, the MLB season is heating up as we get deeper into the spring. In other words, there should be something for every sports fan this weekend.

OG Promo Code: How to Sign Up

First things first, it’s important to note that you don’t need to input a promo code to unlock this offer. Signing up through any of the links on this page will trigger the promo. Take a quick look at a step-by-step guide to signing up:

Click on any of the links on this page to start the registration process. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

Fill out the required fields to set up a new account. Verify all of your information to secure $30 in bonuses.

Using any of the preferred payment methods, make a cash deposit of at least $10. This will trigger another $20 in bonuses.

To unlock the final $50 in bonuses, make a $10 cash trade on the NBA Playoffs or any other sport this week.

At this point, players are ready to go all in on the NBA or any other sport with OG.

Monday Night Playoff Preview

The Orlando Magic have a major opportunity at home against the Detroit Pistons. Orlando can continue to use its physicality to frustrate Detroit. The Pistons are in danger of falling behind 3-1 in this first-round series.

The Phoenix Suns are facing an uphill battle against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder. Phoenix is looking to avoid a sweep, and will need a big game out of Devin Booker to do so.

Finally, the Denver Nuggets will look to climb back into their series against the shorthanded Minnesota Timberwolves. Minnesota is one game away from advancing to the Western Conference Semifinals, but will be without Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo for the rest of this series.