OG.com Promo Code: Get 5x 100% Profit Boosts For Masters, NBA, MLB Predictions (April 9)

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This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Get your account started off on the right foot by redeeming the OG.com promo code offer to get up to $100 in bonuses and jumpstart your account with one of the most exciting prediction market opportunities out there. Use this opportunity to start diving into the Masters starting today or any NBA and MLB game of your choosing today, including a fun NBA matchup between the Knicks and the Celtics.



Secure five days of 100% profit boosts by creating a new account with this OG.com promo code offer. Log in each day to make use of all of the profit boosts that new users have access to. Any game you are excited about tonight is valid for your first 100% profit boost to use. For the following four days, make predictions for more NBA and MLB games, along with the Masters on all weekend. OG.com was launched just before the Super Bowl this year, and it is gaining traction in the prediction market industry. It was started by Crypto.com, and it delivers one of the most favorable welcome offers out there, too.

So, set up your new account with OG.com and get predictions in for today’s Masters, MLB and NBA slate.

OG.com Promo Code Offer for 5 100% Profit Boosts

Offer Details Information OG.com Promo Code No Code Needed New Sleeper User Offer 5 x 100% Profit Boosts Offer Verified April 9th, 2026

All new users who redeem this promo will get a 100% profit boost to use on any sports prediction today, tomorrow, and for the next five days total starting today. This is the perfect opportunity to double your winnings on a sport and market you are excited about.

Whether you want to back Scottie Scheffler to win the Masters outright, look into any MLB and NBA game today, or anything else offered on app, sign up using the OG.com promo code offer to get started.

How to Sign Up With This OG.com Promo Code Offer

Setting up a new account is a quick and stress-free process. In fact, there is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer. Follow these simple steps to get in on the action:

Click on any of the links on this page to start signing up.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit cash using online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit/debit card or any other preferred payment method.

Start making predictions on the Masters, MLB, NBA or any other sport with this 100% profit boost.

Players will receive one 100% profit boost each day for five consecutive days.

Full MLB Schedule Today, April 9th

Use OG.com to look into your favorite MLB games today, which is a fun slate that includes a bunch of day game and good pitchers on the mound.

Here is the full schedule: