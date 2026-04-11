OG.com Promo Code: Get 5x 100% Profit Boosts For Masters, MLB Games Today (April 11)

Get excited for a fun Saturday across the Masters, MLB games and the UFC 327 card when you redeem the OG.com promo code offer, and claim up to $100 in bonuses to use on all these events and more. All new users who sign up will be able to receive 100% profit boost tokens to use for the next five days, which spans the Masters, the end of the NBA regular season, MLB games and a fun UFC 327 night tonight during this time period.







Secure five days of 100% profit boosts by creating a new account with this OG.com promo code offer. Log in each day to make use of all of the profit boosts that new users have access to. Any game you are excited about tonight is valid for your first 100% profit boost to use. So, for the next five days you can boost one wager 100% across the Masters, MLB, NBA, UFC and anything else you are excited about.

OG.com was launched just before the Super Bowl this year, and it is gaining traction in the prediction market industry. It was started by Crypto.com, and it delivers one of the most favorable welcome offers out there, too.

OG.com Promo Code Offer for Masters, NBA, MLB Profit Boosts

Offer Details Information OG.com Promo Code No Code Needed New Sleeper User Offer 5 x 100% Profit Boosts Offer Verified April 11th, 2026

Sign up with this promo code offer to unlock 100% profit boost tokens every day for five straight days.

For today and until the rest of the weekend, a lot of eyes are going to be on the Masters. So, you could use a 100% boost today and tomorrow on the Masters, then have the beginning of next week to lock in on the MLB regular season and the NBA play-in games, which starts next week.

How to Redeem This OG.com Promo Code Offer

Setting up a new account is a quick and stress-free process. In fact, there is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer. Follow these simple steps to get in on the action:

Click on any of the links on this page to start signing up.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit cash using online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit/debit card or any other preferred payment method.

Start making predictions on the NBA, MLB, Masters or any other sport with this 100% profit boost.

Players will receive one 100% profit boost each day for five consecutive days.

Full MLB Schedule for MLB Predictions via OG.com

Saturday’s almost always feature a full MLB slate, with today being no different. There is a ton to get into, with the schedule outlined below: