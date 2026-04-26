Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Spend $5, Get $50 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, MLB Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take full advantage of a highly valuable welcome offer ahead of the NBA Playoffs by utilizing Novig promo code WTOP50. New users who sign up with this welcome offer can spend $5 and get $50 in Novig Coins. Click here to start signing up.

Novig operates as a dynamic prediction market, offering a unique platform for sports fans. This promotion delivers tremendous flexibility, as the Novig Coins can be used across various NBA prediction markets this week, whether you are analyzing the upcoming postseason clash between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets or targeting another matchup entirely.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Delivers $50 in Novig Coins

Before the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets tip off their clash ensure your account is equipped with the latest welcome bonus. Here is a breakdown of the exclusive offer available to new users making predictions on the platform:

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New Novig User Offer Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On April 26, 2026

Exclusively available for new Novig users, this premium promotional offer is an excellent starting point for the playoff matchup between the Lakers and Rockets. By registering a new account and meeting the initial $5 market requirement, you will secure $50 in Novig Coins. This specialized virtual currency can be used to participate in the platform’s free mode, giving you the opportunity to explore Novig’s dynamic prediction markets. Keep in mind that this specific promotional bundle is only eligible for new Novig users.

How to Use Your Promo on NBA Prediction Markets

If you are looking to maximize the upcoming action on Novig, leveraging situational trends and team-level data is key. Below are the current market projections for upcoming NBA games:

Matchup Spread Market Total Market (O/U) Cleveland Cavaliers @ Toronto Raptors CLE -3.5 / TOR +3.5 220.5 San Antonio Spurs @ Portland Trail Blazers SAS -5.5 / POR +5.5 218.5 Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers BOS -7.5 / PHI +7.5 213.5 Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets LAL +5.5 / HOU -5.5 207.5

Los Angeles Lakers +5.5: Houston has been formidable locally, winning seven of their last nine home games. However, they have historically struggled to cover this type of margin in recent comparable situations, succeeding in only one of their last five attempts. The Lakers bring commanding momentum to the floor, making this a compelling market to consider. It’s hard to overstate the momentum the Lakers have after shocking Houston en route to a 3-0 series lead.

Celtics vs. 76ers Under 213.5: High-scoring outcomes have failed to materialize in each of the 76ers’ last five home games under similar market conditions. Boston is well-equipped to dictate a grinding, controlled pace. Expect the Celtics to limit second-chance opportunities and control the game flow, creating a strong case for this total staying under the projected number.

Getting Started With Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Getting started with your Novig promo is quick and straightforward. Follow these steps to claim your virtual currency benefits:

Register Your Account: Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information. Verify Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to secure and verify your profile. Enter the Promo Code: Be sure to use promo code WTOP50 during the registration process to lock in the offer. Make a Deposit: Complete a first-time deposit to fund your account. Place Your Order: Spend $5 on the platform to automatically receive $50 in Novig Coins.

In addition to exploring the platform, this promotional offer ensures your account is equipped with Novig Coins. These coins serve as a virtual currency that allows you to participate in the platform’s free mode and test your NBA market predictions.