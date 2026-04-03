Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for NBA, Final Four + MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get started with Novig promo code WTOP and secure 1,000 Novig Coins and five Novig Cash, plus a 10% discount on a first purchase up to $100. New players can go all in on the NBA, college basketball, MLB or any other sport. Click here to activate this offer.

Take advantage of this welcome offer ahead of the upcoming NBA slate featuring the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers. There are a ton of Friday night NBA and MLB games to choose from. We also know that plenty of new players on Novig will be looking ahead to Saturday’s Final Four games.

Novig Promo Code WTOP Offers $100 Discount + Other Perks

Getting started with a prediction market is a straightforward process. As a new user, unlocking this Novig promo code provides immediate value to kick-start your trading experience, whether you are backing the Timberwolves on the road or taking a position on the 76ers.

Novig Promo Code WTOP New Novig User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 Bonus Last Verified On April 3, 2026

This generous welcome offer is strictly available for new Novig users. Along with the initial purchase discount and Novig Cash, the promotion equips you with Novig Coins. This unique virtual currency allows you to explore the platform and make predictions in free mode, ensuring you understand the market dynamics before scaling up your positions.

How to Use Your Novig NBA Promo

Matchup Spread Market Total Market (O/U) Minnesota Timberwolves @ Philadelphia 76ers PHI -2.5 / MIN +2.5 233.5 Chicago Bulls @ New York Knicks NYK -15.5 / CHI +15.5 237.5 Toronto Raptors @ Memphis Grizzlies TOR -13.5 / MEM +13.5 233.5 Boston Celtics @ Milwaukee Bucks BOS -17 / MIL +17 217.5

If you are looking to take positions on the upcoming schedule, recent data trends point to a few standout opportunities in the prediction markets.

Boston Celtics -17 (vs. MIL) The Celtics have been highly reliable in this spot, covering the spread in six of their last seven road games as a favorite (6-1 ATS). Conversely, the Bucks have struggled against elite competition, posting a dismal 4-10 ATS record against top-10 scoring defenses over their last 14 games.

Timberwolves vs. 76ers (Over 233.5) This total presents a compelling angle for market traders. The over has hit in seven of the Timberwolves’ last eight road games when playing in the second half of a back-to-back. With Anthony Edwards dealing with a knee issue, it’s important to monitor the injury report for this matchup.

Chicago Bulls +15.5 (vs. NYK) While the Knicks are heavy favorites, the Bulls are 4-1 ATS against opponents with a winning record over their last five games. The Knicks are heavily favored as they approach the playoffs.

How to Activate Novig Promo Code WTOP

Before the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers tip off, make sure you are ready to take advantage of this exclusive discount.

Here is exactly how to get started and claim your offer:

Create an Account: Register a new account by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit the required proof of identification to fully verify and secure your profile. Enter the Promo Code: Be sure to use promo code WTOP during the registration process. Make a Deposit: Complete your first-time deposit into your new Novig account. Place an Order: Execute your first trade to automatically receive a 10% discount on the purchase price. Please note that this discount can be for as much as $100.

As an added bonus, this promotional offer provides your account with Novig Coins, giving you immediate access to explore and play in the platform’s free mode.