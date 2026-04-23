Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Knicks-Hawks, NBA Playoffs Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the NBA Playoffs continue, basketball fans can take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer with Novig promo code WTOP. By signing up with this offer, you will receive 1,000 Novig Coins and five Novig Cash, plus a 10% discount on your first purchase up to $100 off the original price. Click here to start signing up.

This initial order discount can be used on any Thursday NBA market, including the matchup between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks, as well as any other sport. Go all in on the games with this Novig promo.

Novig Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $100 Discount

Here is a quick overview of the current welcome promotion available:

Novig Promo Code WTOP New Novig User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On April 23, 2026

By claiming the offer, you will receive a 10% discount on your first purchase, up to a maximum of $100. This initial order discount can be applied directly to Knicks-Hawks, giving you premier value when backing your predictions.

In addition to the purchase discount and five Novig Cash, this welcome package immediately credits your account with 1,000 Novig Coins. These coins function as a specialized virtual currency on the platform, enabling you to navigate the interface and place trades entirely in free mode. It provides the perfect opportunity to learn how the prediction market operates before putting your 10% discount to use on the Knicks, Hawks, or any other available postseason matchup.

NBA Playoffs Prediction Preview

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks NYK -1.5 / ATL +1.5 216.5 Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors CLE -2.5 / TOR +2.5 221.5 Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves DEN -2.5 / MIN +2.5 234.5

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: OVER 234.5 If you are looking to trade on point totals, the Nuggets have been a reliable team for high-scoring affairs. The over has hit in four of Denver’s last five games overall, including four of their last five as a favored team. Additionally, the over has hit in each of the last six Nuggets games on the road following a loss.

New York Knicks to Win Outright The Knicks are well-positioned to pick up a win on the road. New York boasts a proven track record of bouncing back in the playoffs, going 5-1 after a loss in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. It’s a slightly different roster this year, but the core is largely the same.

How to Get Started With Novig Promo Code WTOP

You can easily set up your account by following these structured steps: