New York hosts Atlanta to begin playoffs

Atlanta Hawks (46-36, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (53-29, third in the Eastern Conference) New York;…

Atlanta Hawks (46-36, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (53-29, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

LINE: Knicks -5.5; over/under is 216.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Knicks host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks host the Atlanta Hawks to open the Eastern Conference first round. New York went 2-1 against Atlanta during the regular season. The Knicks won the last regular season meeting 108-105 on Monday, April 6 led by 30 points from Jalen Brunson, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 36 points for the Hawks.

The Knicks are 35-17 against conference opponents. New York averages 116.5 points while outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Hawks are 27-25 in conference play. Atlanta is 7-8 in one-possession games.

The Knicks average 116.5 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 116.0 the Hawks give up. The Hawks are shooting 47.4% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 46.0% the Knicks’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikal Bridges is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Knicks. Brunson is averaging 20.3 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jalen Johnson is scoring 22.5 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Hawks. Alexander-Walker is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 6-4, averaging 111.2 points, 40.3 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 120.0 points, 44.5 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Tyler Kolek: day to day (oblique), OG Anunoby: day to day (ankle), Josh Hart: day to day (ankle), Mitchell Robinson: day to day (ankle), Karl-Anthony Towns: day to day (elbow), Jalen Brunson: day to day (ankle).

Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: day to day (finger), Nickeil Alexander-Walker: day to day (toe), Jalen Johnson: day to day (rest), CJ McCollum: day to day (rest), Jonathan Kuminga: day to day (knee), Dyson Daniels: day to day (toe), Jock Landale: out (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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