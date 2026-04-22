NBA Playoffs Prediction Apps: Get Offers for Magic-Pistons, Suns-Thunder Game 2s

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The NBA Playoffs roll on with a doubleheader tonight, and the leading prediction apps deliver bonuses, deposit matches, discounts and more. We will take you through each of the offers and how to use them for tonight’s game.

First, the Orlando Magic will play the Detroit Pistons in Game 2 of the first round. The Magic pulled off an upset in Game 1 and are looking to stun the NBA world by bringing a 2-0 series lead back home for Game 3. Later on, the Suns are looking to bounce back against the defending champion Thunder in Game 2.

You will have the flexibility to capitalize on prediction markets for both of these games when you sign up with any of the offers below.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Trading Bonus







Kalshi is one of the most popular prediction market platforms, and it offers a very simple route to securing the sign-up reward. Just complete $10 in trades for Magic vs. Pistons and Suns vs. Thunder tonight to unlock $10 in bonuses.

As an example, maybe you think both the Pistons and the Thunder will come out on top. If you make $5 predictions for both of those games, you will have your $10 in bonuses credited to your account.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Sign-Up Bonus







Create a new account using the Polymarket promo code offer and get $20 in bonuses before you even complete your first trade. The way you secure your bonuses is by making an initial deposit of at least $20.

From there, you will have $40 altogether ($20 in bonuses and $20 from your deposit), to put towards trades on tonight’s games and more playoff matchups in the coming days.

Novig Promo Code WTOP: 10% Discount Up To $100







The Novig promo code offer provides several rewards. The most notable reward is the 10% discount, which can be used to get up to $100 off of your first order.

You will also get 1,000 in Novig Coins and 5 in Novig Cash. These can be put to use within the free portion of the app. With this part of the offer, you can effectively try out how the app works and refine your strategies before you use your 10% discount for your first order.

OG Promo Code: $100 Bonus Offer







OG is a newer platform, which is powered by Crypto.com. It was launched just before this year’s Super Bowl, and you can lock in $100 in bonuses by completing five simple steps:

Verify your email address: $5 in bonuses

Confirm your phone number: $10 in bonuses

Complete your identity verification: $150 in bonuses

Make your first deposit (at least $10): $20 in bonuses

Make your first trade (at least $10): $50 in bonuses

Crypto.com Promo Code: Get $50 In CRO Bonuses







Crypto.com also has prediction markets available for tonight’s NBA Playoff action. All you have to do to get started is make a cryptocurrency trade on the platform. Then, take your currency from that trade and stake it to get up to $50 in CRO bonuses.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: 100% Deposit Match







With ProphetX, you can secure up to $25 in bonuses with a deposit match. Choose the amount you want from this offer by depositing that much for your first transaction. Then, you will have your funds and bonuses to put to use for Magic vs. Pistons and Suns vs. Thunder tonight.