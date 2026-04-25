Mohamed Salah injury raises doubts over whether he will play for Liverpool again

Mohamed Salah may have played his last game for Liverpool after he was injured in the win against Crystal Palace…

Mohamed Salah may have played his last game for Liverpool after he was injured in the win against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Salah is leaving Anfield at the end of the season and Liverpool coach Arne Slot said he did not know how long it would take for the club icon to recover from what appeared to be a hamstring issue.

The Egypt international was replaced after 59 minutes of the 3-1 home win and he applauded the home fans as he left the field.

Slot was asked afterwards if Salah would be able to play again this season. The last Premier League round is on May 24.

“We simply don’t know, but what we do know is the season is in four weeks over, so there are not a lot of games being played,” he said. “We have to wait and see how his injury is and if he is able to return to play.

“What I do know about Mo is throughout all of these years he has taken such good care of his body that he will have the minimum time required to recover from an injury.”

Salah has endured a troubled season that saw him engage in a public row with Slot after being dropped and score only seven Premier League goals — his lowest total since joining the club in 2017.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.