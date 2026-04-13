MLB Remaining Free Agents List

NEW YORK (AP) — The 28 remaining free agents:
AMERICAN LEAGUE
ATHLETICS (2) — José Leclerc, rhp; Scott McGough, rhp.
BOSTON (2) — Lucas Giolito, rhp; Justin Wilson, lhp.
CHICAGO (1) — Michael A. Taylor, of.
DETROIT (1) — Alex Cobb, rhp.
KANSAS CITY (1) — Luke Maile, c.
LOS ANGELES (2) — Tyler Anderson, lhp; Kyle Hendricks, rhp.
SEATTLE (1) — Luke Jackson, rhp.
TAMPA BAY (1) — CoCo Montes, 2b.
TEXAS (3) — Patrick Corbin, lhp; Jon Gray, rhp; Donovan Solano, inf.
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NATIONAL LEAGUE
ATLANTA (1) — Charlie Morton, rhp.
CHICAGO (1) — Justin Turner, 1b-3b.
CINCINNATI (1) — Wade Miley, lhp.
LOS ANGELES (3) —Andrew Heaney, lhp; Clayton Kershaw, lhp; Michael Kopech, rhp.
NEW YORK (1) —Jesse Winker, of.
PHILADELPHIA (2) — Max Kepler, of; David Robertson, rhp.
SAN DIEGO (3) — Nestor Cortes, lhp; Jose Iglesias, inf; Martín Maldonado, c.
SAN FRANCISCO (2) — Wilmer Flores, 1b-dh; Tom Murphy, c.
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