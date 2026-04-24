Millwall fumes after anti-racism booklet shows club’s logo on a Ku Klux Klan robe

LONDON (AP) — An English soccer team’s attempts to shake off its rowdy reputation have been damaged by, of all…

LONDON (AP) — An English soccer team’s attempts to shake off its rowdy reputation have been damaged by, of all things, a children’s anti-racism booklet.

Millwall was blindsided by the educational pamphlet that featured the southeast London club’s badge edited onto an illustration of a Ku Klux Klan robe. The Westminster City Council has since apologized.

A British lawmaker told The Associated Press that the misuse of Millwall branding is an “insult,” and the team’s leading fan group said it was “outraged” at the portrayal.

The second-division club said it is considering legal action because the imagery creates “a false and damaging image of the club.”

The incident comes at a time when Millwall has a strong chance to secure a first ever promotion to the Premier League. The team was last in the top flight in the 1989-90 season.

Millwall’s image

The checkered reputation of fan behavior dates to the days of England’s worst episodes of hooliganism in the 1970s and 80s. Hardcore Millwall fans proudly chanted, “No one likes us, we don’t care.”

But the club has worked to change its perception. The anti-discrimination body it created in 1994 was “the first organization of its kind at an English football club.” Millwall also boasts of its working relationship with anti-discrimination organizations Kick it Out and Show Racism the Red Card.

Despite the initiatives, Millwall has suffered dings to its image.

Millwall fans turned on each other — and police — during the 2013 FA Cup semifinal against Wigan at Wembley Stadium.

A few days after players were booed for taking a knee before kickoff at a December 2020 game, fans entering The Den received a printed statement that read: “The eyes of the world are on this football club tonight — your club — and they want us to fail.” That night, fans respected anti-racism gestures by both teams.

The English Football Association suggested its disciplinary commission consider a partial stadium closure because of offensive chanting by Millwall supporters about disabilities during a September 2025 game at Crystal Palace in the League Cup. The commission called the chants “abhorrent” and opted to fine Millwall 45,000 pounds ($60,000) in its recent ruling.

It was the third breach in the past three years — the previous chanting focused on religion and sexual orientation.

What was in the pamphlet?

The educational booklet distributed to London primary schools tells the story of Paul Canoville, a Black player who was subjected to racial abuse while playing for Chelsea in the early and mid-1980s.

One page depicts a Ku Klux Klan member in a white robe that has Millwall’s logo on the chest. It’s next to a Canoville quote about being racially abused at Millwall.

The Paul Canoville Foundation said it wasn’t consulted on any of the contents. It said the illustration “is a depiction of a real incident Paul experienced whilst playing for Chelsea Reserves against Millwall Reserves in the 1980s, in which he was subjected to serious racial abuse by a number of individuals wearing Ku Klux Klan-style white hoods.”

The Westminster City Council said the booklet has been removed from circulation.

“We accept the use of this image was an insensitive way to illustrate the historic problem of racism within football. We have apologized to Millwall Football Club for the improper use of their logo and for any offense caused,” it said in a statement.

Neil Coyle, Labour MP for Bermondsey and Old Southwark, told AP on Friday that the decision to use the Millwall branding “is an insult to southeast London frankly,” because of the club’s work in the community.

The Millwall Supporters’ Club also weighed in Friday, saying it was “outraged” and “this deeply damaging misrepresentation does not reflect our club or a fanbase that works tireless to eradicate discrimination of any kind from the game.”

The Kensington and Chelsea Council’s logo also features on the front of the pamphlet. A council spokesperson told the AP: “We understand the booklet is being withdrawn, and support that decision.”

Premier League promotion in sight

American-owned Millwall is battling Ipswich to earn the second outright promotion spot. Coventry has clinched the title. The top two finishers in the Championship get promoted automatically. The next four enter a playoff for the final promotion spot.

Millwall moved into second place Friday night — but only by one point over Ipswich — after a 1-1 draw at already relegated Leicester. Millwall has just one game left in the season.

Ipswich has three games remaining and plays at West Brom on Saturday.

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