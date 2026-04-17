Mets aim to stop road losing streak, take on the Cubs

New York Mets (7-12, fifth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (9-9, fifth in the NL Central) Chicago; Friday,…

New York Mets (7-12, fifth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (9-9, fifth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Kodai Senga (0-2, 7.07 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Cubs: Edward Cabrera (1-0, 1.62 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -140, Mets +117; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets visit the Chicago Cubs looking to break a three-game road skid.

Chicago has a 9-9 record overall and a 4-5 record at home. The Cubs have gone 8-2 in games when they scored at least five runs.

New York has a 4-6 record in road games and a 7-12 record overall. The Mets have gone 2-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has two home runs, nine walks and 18 RBIs while hitting .324 for the Cubs. Carson Kelly is 12 for 33 with three doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Luis Robert has two home runs for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 9 for 44 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .277 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Mets: 2-8, .201 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Ethan Roberts: 15-Day IL (finger), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (right tricep inflammation), Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (knee), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (biceps), Cade Horton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee)

Mets: Jared Young: 10-Day IL (knee), Joey Gerber: 15-Day IL (finger), Juan Soto: 10-Day IL (calf), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (lat), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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