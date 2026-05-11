Shanto, Mominul lift Pakistan to 179-run lead over Bangladesh on Day 4 of first test

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque hit resolute half-centuries as Bangladesh reached 152-3 on rain-hit…

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque hit resolute half-centuries as Bangladesh reached 152-3 on rain-hit Day 4 of the first cricket test against Pakistan on Monday.

Bangladesh’s lead grew to 179 runs, keeping it on course to push for a result on the final day after bad light forced an early end to play with Shanto unbeaten on 58 and Mushfiqur Rahim on 16.

Shanto, who struck a fluent century in the first innings, put on a 105-run partnership with Mominul for the third wicket to keep Bangladesh on the front foot after the host slumped to 23-2 in the morning session.

Mominul followed his 91 with 56 in the second innings, extending his rich form with five half-centuries in a row and became the Bangladesh batter to reach 5,000 runs.

“Mominul knows how to handle these situations,” batting coach Mohammad Ashraful said. “The partnership of Mominul and Shanto put us ahead today and hopefully we’ll set a strong target to push for a victory tomorrow.”

Play was stopped for more than three hours because of rain. After resuming at seven for no loss, Bangladesh received an early blow when Mahmudul Hasan was trapped leg-before-wicket by pacer Mohammad Abbas for five.

Pacer Hasan Ali dismissed Shadman Islam for 10, with Saud Shakeel taking a catch at gully after the batter was surprised by the extra bounce.

In a repeat of their first innings rearguard, Mominul and Shanto showed resolve to frustrate Pakistan’s attack, keeping Bangladesh on course to set a challenging final innings target for the visitors.

They also came together in the first innings to share 170 runs when Bangladesh was struggling at 31-2.

Mominul survived two chances before edging a delivery from pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi behind the wicket.

Shanto played an almost flawless innings and raised his sixth test half-century off 90 balls with a single to mid-off off Afridi.

He and Mushfiqur Rahim then safely dealt with remaining overs to deny Pakistan any further breakthroughs.

“We will definitely go for the win,” Pakistan all-rounder Salman Agha said. “If they give us around 70 overs and a target near 260, we will absolutely chase it. But I don’t think they will take that risk.”

Bangladesh earlier was bowled out for 413 in its first innings, before taking a 27-run lead, dismissing Pakistan for 386 with offspinner Mehidy Hasan taking five wickets.

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