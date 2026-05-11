Holger Rune withdraws from the French Open and aims for return from injury before Wimbledon

PARIS (AP) — Former top-five player Holger Rune is withdrawing from the French Open and putting off his return from…

PARIS (AP) — Former top-five player Holger Rune is withdrawing from the French Open and putting off his return from Achilles tendon surgery until the grass season next month.

“Tough decision not to play the clay season, but the right one,” Rune said on X on Monday. “Can’t wait to see you all on the grass.”

Rune was operated on after getting injured at a tournament in Sweden in October.

The 23-year-old Danish player has reached three Grand Slam quarterfinals and was ranked as high as No. 4 in 2023.

The French Open starts in less than two weeks.

Rune is hoping to return for the ensuing grass-court season and Wimbledon, which starts June 29.

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