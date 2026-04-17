Marlins 3rd baseman Graham Pauley leaves game against Brewers with right oblique discomfort

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins third baseman Graham Pauley left Friday night’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh…

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins third baseman Graham Pauley left Friday night’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh inning with right oblique discomfort.

Milwaukee right-hander Grant Anderson threw an inside pitch to Pauley in his third at-bat of the game. Pauley spun to avoid the pitch that was chest high and then took a few steps away from the batter’s box before leaning over in apparent discomfort and leaving the game.

Heriberto Hernandez replaced Pauley for the remainder of the at-bat and stayed in the game in left field. Javier Sanoja moved from left field to third base.

The Marlins provided no immediate update on the severity of Pauley’s injury.

Pauley was 0 for 2 with a strikeout, leaving his batting average at .174.

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