Mariners recall righty Alex Hoppe from Triple-A Tacoma, designate Casey Legumina for assignment

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners recalled right-hander Alex Hoppe from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday and designated right-hander Casey Legumina…

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners recalled right-hander Alex Hoppe from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday and designated right-hander Casey Legumina for assignment.

Hoppe, 27, has yet to appear in a major league game. In eight games for Tacoma this season, Hoppe allowed one unearned run with 12 strikeouts against three walks across eight innings.

The Mariners acquired Hoppe on Nov. 18, 2025, from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for minor league catcher Luke Heyman. Across parts of four minor league seasons with the Red Sox and Mariners, the former sixth-round pick has compiled a 7-14 record with a 4.55 ERA, 91 walks and 215 strikeouts in 131 career relief appearances.

Legumina, 28, appeared in eight games for Seattle this season. He went 0-1 with a 4.63 ERA, three walks and nine strikeouts. During Monday night’s 6-4 loss to the Athletics, Legumina gave up three runs and took the loss.

Legumina, an eight-round pick in the 2019 MLB draft, has appeared in 73 major league games, going 5-7 with a 5.83 ERA, 39 walks and 82 strikeouts across 83 1/3 innings.

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