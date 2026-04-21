Jess Fishlock to retire at end of season, ending long career with NWSL’s Seattle Reign

SEATTLE (AP) — Jess Fishlock, who has played for the Seattle Reign since the first National Women’s Soccer League season…

SEATTLE (AP) — Jess Fishlock, who has played for the Seattle Reign since the first National Women’s Soccer League season in 2013, will retire at the end of the season.

Fishlock, who signed a one-year deal to remain with the club, will be honored when Seattle hosts North Carolina on Oct. 2. The 39-year-old midfielder’s final regular-season match is set for Nov. 1.

“It’s hard to put into words what Seattle and this club mean to me,” Fishlock, the Reign captain, said in a statement Tuesday. “This is where I’ve grown, where I’ve fought, where I’ve experienced some of the best moments of my career. We’ve built something that goes far beyond football, and I’m so proud to have been a part of it from day one. I’ll never take for granted the people, the fans and the city that have supported me through it all, and I’m going to give everything I have in this final season.”

Fishlock’s 49 goals rank second on the club’s career list and her 30 assists rank first. The Welsh international was the 2021 NWSL MVP and is a seven-time all-league selection.

“She’s not only one of the best players in NWSL history, but one of the most influential figures our game has seen,” Reign general manager Lesle Gallimore said.

Fishlock played 19 years for Wales before retiring from international play last October. She made 166 appearances and scored 48 goals, the most for Wales among women or men.

Last summer, she led Wales to its first appearance in a major international tournament at the Women’s European Championship and became the oldest player to score in the competition with her goal against France.

“Jess is one of the greatest players to ever play in this league, but what makes her truly special is who she is every single day,” Reign coach Laura Harvey said. “She sets the standard with her work ethic, her competitiveness and her love for the game, but it’s also her football brain that sets her apart. She sees things others don’t, and that understanding of the game has been invaluable to this team for so many years.”

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