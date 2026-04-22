NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 8½ (218½) Orlando at OKLAHOMA CITY 17½ (215½) Phoenix MLB Wednesday American…

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 8½ (218½) Orlando at OKLAHOMA CITY 17½ (215½) Phoenix

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -155 Houston +129 at KANSAS CITY -133 Baltimore +113 Toronto -113 at LA ANGELS -104 at SEATTLE -189 Athletics +156 N.Y Yankees -142 at BOSTON +119

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MIAMI -141 St. Louis +118 Atlanta -152 at WASHINGTON +127 at CHICAGO CUBS -175 Philadelphia +146 San Diego -161 at COLORADO +135 LA Dodgers -218 at SAN FRANCISCO +179

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -141 Cincinnati +119 at DETROIT -135 Milwaukee +114 at N.Y METS -160 Minnesota +135 Pittsburgh -114 at TEXAS -105 at ARIZONA -154 Chicago White Sox +127

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -119 Pittsburgh -101 at MINNESOTA -128 Dallas +106 at EDMONTON -191 Anaheim +158

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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