NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 8½ (218½) Orlando at OKLAHOMA CITY 17½ (215½) Phoenix MLB Wednesday American…
NBA
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DETROIT
|8½
|(218½)
|Orlando
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|17½
|(215½)
|Phoenix
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CLEVELAND
|-155
|Houston
|+129
|at KANSAS CITY
|-133
|Baltimore
|+113
|Toronto
|-113
|at LA ANGELS
|-104
|at SEATTLE
|-189
|Athletics
|+156
|N.Y Yankees
|-142
|at BOSTON
|+119
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|-141
|St. Louis
|+118
|Atlanta
|-152
|at WASHINGTON
|+127
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-175
|Philadelphia
|+146
|San Diego
|-161
|at COLORADO
|+135
|LA Dodgers
|-218
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+179
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-141
|Cincinnati
|+119
|at DETROIT
|-135
|Milwaukee
|+114
|at N.Y METS
|-160
|Minnesota
|+135
|Pittsburgh
|-114
|at TEXAS
|-105
|at ARIZONA
|-154
|Chicago White Sox
|+127
National Hockey League (NHL)
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-119
|Pittsburgh
|-101
|at MINNESOTA
|-128
|Dallas
|+106
|at EDMONTON
|-191
|Anaheim
|+158
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
Copyright
© 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.