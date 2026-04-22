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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 22, 2026, 11:41 AM

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DETROIT (218½) Orlando
at OKLAHOMA CITY 17½ (215½) Phoenix

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CLEVELAND -155 Houston +129
at KANSAS CITY -133 Baltimore +113
Toronto -113 at LA ANGELS -104
at SEATTLE -189 Athletics +156
N.Y Yankees -142 at BOSTON +119

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI -141 St. Louis +118
Atlanta -152 at WASHINGTON +127
at CHICAGO CUBS -175 Philadelphia +146
San Diego -161 at COLORADO +135
LA Dodgers -218 at SAN FRANCISCO +179

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -141 Cincinnati +119
at DETROIT -135 Milwaukee +114
at N.Y METS -160 Minnesota +135
Pittsburgh -114 at TEXAS -105
at ARIZONA -154 Chicago White Sox +127

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -119 Pittsburgh -101
at MINNESOTA -128 Dallas +106
at EDMONTON -191 Anaheim +158

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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