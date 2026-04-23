Madrid Open sets up practice court inside Bernabeu and Nadal trains with Courtois and Bellingham

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal was back on a tennis court — one inside Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium —…

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal was back on a tennis court — one inside Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium — on Thursday.

The Madrid Open set up the temporary court on the Bernabeu field and players will be allowed to practice on it until April 30.

The retired Nadal, an avid Madrid fan, is the most successful player at the Madrid Open, having won the tournament five times.

He partnered with Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in a friendly session against world No. 1 Jannik Sinner and Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham was at the Madrid Open on Wednesday watching young Spanish sensation Rafael Jódar win in his debut at the tournament. The Madrid Open is being played at the Caja Magica tennis complex in the Spanish capital.

“It was very special to enjoy this unique court at the Bernabeu,” Nadal wrote on Instagram.

Iga Swiatek, ranked No. 4 on the women’s tour, also was at the Bernabeu event.

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AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

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