Los Angeles takes on Toronto after Kempe’s 2-goal showing

Toronto Maple Leafs (32-31-13, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (30-26-19, in the Pacific Division) Los Angeles; Saturday,…

Toronto Maple Leafs (32-31-13, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (30-26-19, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Toronto Maple Leafs after Adrian Kempe’s two-goal game against the Nashville Predators in the Kings’ 5-4 shootout loss.

Los Angeles has an 11-17-9 record in home games and a 30-26-19 record overall. The Kings have gone 23-4-10 when scoring three or more goals.

Toronto has a 14-19-5 record in road games and a 32-31-13 record overall. The Maple Leafs have a -29 scoring differential, with 235 total goals scored and 264 given up.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Kings won 4-3 in overtime in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has 26 goals and 51 assists for the Kings. Quinton Byfield has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

William Nylander has 26 goals and 46 assists for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares has scored six goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-3-4, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.7 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.1 assists, 5.5 penalties and 15.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Kevin Fiala: out for season (leg), Andrei Kuzmenko: out (meniscus), Samuel Helenius: day to day (undisclosed).

Maple Leafs: Chris Tanev: out for season (abdomen), Auston Matthews: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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