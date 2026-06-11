Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Claim $1,000 Bonus for World Cup, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can take advantage of the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to unlock a massive $1,000 bonus ahead today’s MLB and World Cup action. Get started here.







Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Overview & Key Terms

Before placing your first pitch wager on the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Pittsburgh Pirates, we put a lot of stock into understanding exactly how a welcome offer is structured. The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion provides sustained value rather than a single lump-sum, giving you multiple opportunities to beat the closing line.

Here is a comprehensive breakdown of how the offer works and the key terms and conditions you need to factor into your strategy:

Activate the Offer: Enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during registration to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer.

Enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code during registration to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer. 10-Day Structure: The $1,000 maximum bonus is distributed over 10 consecutive days. Each day, your qualifying wager is matched in FanCash, up to a maximum of $100 per day.

The $1,000 maximum bonus is distributed over 10 consecutive days. Each day, your qualifying wager is matched in FanCash, up to a maximum of $100 per day. Daily Opt-In: After opting in, you must actively apply the promotion to a wager directly through your bet slip once per day for the 10-day period.

After opting in, you must actively apply the promotion to a wager directly through your bet slip once per day for the 10-day period. One Match Per Day: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion match.

Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion match. Minimum Deposit: A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in the welcome offer.

A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in the welcome offer. Age & Location Requirements: Participants must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates.

Participants must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates. State Exclusions: This specific offer is available in all legal Fanatics Sportsbook states excluding New York.

This specific offer is available in all legal Fanatics Sportsbook states excluding New York. Playthrough Requirements: Any FanCash earned is non-withdrawable and subject to a standard 1x playthrough requirement before it can be utilized for a cash withdrawal.

Any FanCash earned is non-withdrawable and subject to a standard 1x playthrough requirement before it can be utilized for a cash withdrawal. Winnings Calculation: If you win a bet placed using FanCash, the payouts are calculated based solely on the cash portion of the wager. The initial FanCash stake itself is excluded from any winnings calculations—a standard practice in the futures and daily betting markets.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN for MLB, World Cup Bonus

It is never too early to look at how we can leverage this capital on the diamond. As the Los Angeles Dodgers and Pittsburgh Pirates prepare to face off, new users can lock in significant value for this non-conference clash. With probable pitchers Justin Wrobleski starting for Los Angeles and Mitch Keller taking the mound for Pittsburgh, having extra ammunition through the welcome offer can significantly enhance your betting edge.

Here is a quick summary of the Fanatics Sportsbook bonus available for this MLB matchup:

Feature Details Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Use Code: WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified June 11th, 2026

Use Fanatics Sportsbook MLB Bonus Today

The Los Angeles Dodgers (43-24) are set to square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-33). The first pitch of this non-conference matchup is scheduled for June 11, 2026, at 6:40 PM ET. While the broader playoff implications are still taking shape, securing a win against a cross-country opponent is vital for both clubs as they look to solidify their mid-summer standings.

Bet Type Los Angeles Dodgers Pittsburgh Pirates Spread -1.5 (+104) +1.5 (-118) Moneyline -162 +136 Total Runs Over 9.5 (-105) Under 9.5 (-115)

It makes sense why the Los Angeles Dodgers enter as favorites, bringing a formidable lineup headlined by Shohei Ohtani. Over 236 at-bats, Ohtani is batting a stellar .301 with 37 RBIs, 45 runs scored, and 28 extra-base hits. We’ve seen time and time again that pairing him with Freddie Freeman—who has logged a .284 average with 36 RBIs and 27 extra-base hits—creates a nightmare for opposing pitchers. Outfielder Teoscar Hernández continues to add dangerous depth to the order, tallying 31 RBIs and 15 extra-base hits this season.

However, do not overlook the home underdogs. The Pittsburgh Pirates will counter with their own potent bats, offering potential value for those eyeing a moneyline longshot. Oneil Cruz has been a standout performer, driving in a team-high 44 runs while recording 24 extra-base hits in 250 at-bats. Outfielder Bryan Reynolds has consistently contributed, posting 40 RBIs and 23 extra-base hits alongside a .267 batting average. Furthermore, infielder Nick Gonzales provides the consistent contact necessary to sustain innings, hitting a team-best .304 with 31 RBIs over 227 at-bats. Finding market inefficiencies often starts by backing consistent contact hitters against a volatile pitching rotation.

How to Activate the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Getting started with this welcome offer is a simple, straightforward process. If you are ready to back the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Pittsburgh Pirates and hunt for value, follow these steps to secure your daily bet match:

Register Your Account: Click through the promotional links to begin the sign-up process. It is absolutely necessary to enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during registration. You will need to create your account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your full legal name, email address, physical address, and date of birth. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier section. You must deposit at least $10 using one of the secure methods provided (such as online banking, PayPal, or a debit card) in order to officially activate the offer. Place Your Bets: Opt into the promotion daily and place your qualifying wager. You can place a $10 minimum wager and have your bet matched up to $100 over the first 10 consecutive days following your registration.

By strategically mapping out your wagers over these 10 days, you can build up to $1,000 in FanCash while betting on the Dodgers, Pirates, or any other eligible MLB futures and game markets over your first week and a half on the platform.