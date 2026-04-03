Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson to miss Champions League games against PSG

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool won’t have first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker back anytime soon. The Brazil international’s unspecified injury will…

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool won’t have first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker back anytime soon.

The Brazil international’s unspecified injury will keep him out of Saturday’s FA Cup quarterfinal at Manchester City as well as the two-leg Champions League quarterfinal against Paris Saint-Germain, coach Arne Slot said Friday.

“He will not be part of the Paris Saint-Germain games as well. He will be out for a bit longer. Towards the end of the season we expect him to be fit again,” Slot said.

Alisson played Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Galatasaray in the Champions League but then wasn’t in the squad three days later for a 2-1 loss at Brighton in the Premier League. Giorgi Mamardashvili started in Alisson’s place.

The 33-year-old Alisson, who has dealt with hamstring problems for the past two seasons, also missed Brazil’s two friendlies during the international break.

Liverpool is fifth in the Premier League.

Isak to be eased in

Alexander Isak could be a part of the squad Saturday. The striker definitely won’t start, Slot said, as he returned to team training only Thursday after recovering from a broken ankle and fibula sustained Dec. 20.

“It will take a bit of time to give him a lot of minutes,” Slot said.

The 26-year-old Sweden international joined Liverpool last summer on a British-record transfer fee of $170 million after protracted negotiations with Newcastle.

Salah ready

Slot confirmed Mohamed Salah is fit and available. The Egypt star missed the game at Brighton — just before the international break — with a muscle injury.

Salah announced last week that he will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season after nine years at a club where he has broken scoring records and established himself as one of the world’s best players.

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