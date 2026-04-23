Leeds midfielder Ilia Gruev out for rest of season with meniscus injury

LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds midfielder Ilia Gruev will miss the FA Cup semifinal against Chelsea plus the remainder of…

LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds midfielder Ilia Gruev will miss the FA Cup semifinal against Chelsea plus the remainder of the season because of a meniscus injury, manager Daniel Farke said Thursday.

The Bulgaria international sustained the knee injury in training and missed Leeds’ 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on Wednesday.

“A meniscus injury is confirmed — will keep him definitely out for the whole season, so he won’t be able to help us for the run-in — not in the FA Cup and also not in the league,” Farke said at a press conference. “It’s of course not ideal for us, and we all feel for him.”

Gruev, who has made 26 appearances this campaign, is expected to be back at the start of the preseason.

Fellow midfielder Anton Stach might be available for Sunday’s semifinal at Wembley Stadium. The Germany international has missed the last three games because of an ankle injury.

“(He’s) not yet in team training, but we have obviously a few more days. If a key player like him would be back in team training, then he also has a chance to be picked because he’s a crucial player for us,” Farke said. “Let’s see in the next 72 hours.”

Franke was hopeful that defenders Jayden Bogle (foot) and Sebastiaan Bornauw (ankle) would return for Sunday.

On Saturday, Manchester City faces Southampton in the other FA Cup semifinal.

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