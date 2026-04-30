Knicks look to secure series win over the Hawks

New York Knicks (53-29, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (46-36, sixth in the Eastern Conference) Atlanta; Thursday,…

New York Knicks (53-29, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (46-36, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Knicks -2.5; over/under is 213.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Knicks lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks look to clinch the series over the Atlanta Hawks in game six of the Eastern Conference first round. The Knicks defeated the Hawks 126-97 in the last meeting on Wednesday. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 39 points, and Jalen Johnson led the Hawks with 18.

The Hawks are 27-25 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta is 7-8 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Knicks are 35-17 in conference matchups. New York is seventh in the NBA with 45.6 rebounds per game led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 11.9.

The Hawks are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 46.0% the Knicks allow to opponents. The Knicks average 14.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 12.9 per game the Hawks give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dyson Daniels is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Hawks. CJ McCollum is averaging 18.7 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Brunson is scoring 26.0 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Knicks. OG Anunoby is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 111.6 points, 41.0 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points per game.

Knicks: 7-3, averaging 113.1 points, 43.6 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.5 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Jock Landale: out (ankle).

Knicks: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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