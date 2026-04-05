Kirill Kaprizov has a hat trick as the Wild bounce back to beat the Red Wings 5-4

DETROIT (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov completed the sixth hat trick of his NHL career on the power play with 1:51…

DETROIT (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov completed the sixth hat trick of his NHL career on the power play with 1:51 remaining to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

The Wild led 4-1 before allowing Detroit to score three times in the third period and tie it. A penalty on Patrick Kane paved the way for Kaprizov to score his third goal of the game.

The Red Wings led the Atlantic Division and were tied for the most points in the Eastern Conference the morning of Jan. 25, with a 12-point playoff cushion. They’ve lost 12 of 20 games since to fall out of a spot with five left to play.

Matt Boldy and Mats Zuccarello each had an assist on the go-ahead goal. Vladimir Tarasenko and Boldy each scored for the Wild after Albert Johansson had a goal in the first.

J.T. Compher, Axel Sandin-Pellikka and Kane scored on Filip Gustavsson to rally back. Gustavsson finished with 18 saves, while Detroit’s Cam Talbot allowed five goals on 20 shots.

Up next

Wild: Host the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night.

Red Wings: Host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

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