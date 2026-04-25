Kévin Denkey scores twice to back Roman Celantano as Cincinnati shuts out Red Bulls 2-0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kévin Denkey scored twice in the first half to back Roman Celantano and FC Cincinnati blanked the…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kévin Denkey scored twice in the first half to back Roman Celantano and FC Cincinnati blanked the New York Red Bulls 2-0 on Saturday night.

Denkey scored with assists from Pavel Bucha and Gerardo Valenzuela in the 40th minute. It was only the third time Cincinnati scored the first goal in a match this season. It was the third assist for both Valenzuela and Bucha. Valenzuela has already matched his career high set in 30 appearances in 2024.

Denkey scored on a penalty kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time for a two-goal advantage at halftime. The PK was awarded after Evander Da Silva Ferreira drew a foul on 19-year-old defender Joyeux Bungi. It was the sixth goal this season for Denkey, who scored 15 times in 29 appearances last season — his first in the league.

Celentano saved six shots. It was his second clean sheet of the season and his 37th in 128 career starts for Cincinnati (3-4-3).

Ethan Horvath had three saves for the Red Bulls (3-4-3), making his ninth start in his first season in the league.

Nineteen-year-old defender Tahir Reid-Brown made his MLS debut in the second half after being called up on a short-term loan from the Orlando City B squad.

The Red Bulls beat Cincinnati 4-2 at home on April 4 and have gone 0-3-1 since.

Cincinnati posted a pair of 1-0 victories over New York last season.

Up next

New York: Hosts FC Dallas on Saturday.

Cincinnati: Visits the Chicago Fire on Saturday.

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