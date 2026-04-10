Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Masters, MLB, NBA This Weekend

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Gear up for a loaded sports weekend across the Masters, MLB and NBA games when you redeem the Kalshi promo code WTOP. This welcome offer allows new customers to receive a $10 sign-up bonus guaranteed after making $10 in trades on the platform.







This welcome offer is as simple as it gets, as all you need to do is set up your new account using this promo code, and place $10 worth of trades on the app. The outcome of those initial trades do not matter, and they can be spread out across multiple topics. Once that is accomplished, this $10 bonus is yours.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for Masters, MLB, NBA Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified April 10th, 2026

By using the promo code WTOP, new users can quickly unlock their $10 sign-up bonus and start trading on today’s compelling non-conference matchups. Whether you are looking to back the New York Mets (7-5) as they send probable pitcher Clay Holmes to the mound against J.T. Ginn and the Athletics (5-7), or you prefer the action between the Red Sox and Cardinals, your bonus funds are ready to be deployed.

The St. Louis Cardinals also enter today’s action with a solid 7-5 record, leaning on Dustin May to shut down Connelly Early and a Boston Red Sox squad currently sitting at 4-8. With just $10 in trades, you can instantly turn your analytical baseball knowledge into real forecasts on Kalshi.

Kalshi Welcome Offer Overview

We’ve seen time and time again that capitalizing on promotional value is a cornerstone of a savvy trading strategy. The mechanics of this exclusive promotion are straightforward for new Kalshi customers looking to forecast today’s MLB action. To participate, users must be at least 18 years old and physically present in the United States—a major advantage since Kalshi’s unique prediction markets are legally available across all 50 states.

To claim the offer, simply create your account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, once you have successfully made $10 in trades on the platform’s prediction markets, your $10 sign-up bonus will be instantly unlocked. Once your bonus is activated, you can apply those funds directly to the exciting matchups on the schedule. You can trade on whether Clay Holmes will lead the Mets to a home victory over the Athletics, or you can turn your attention to Dustin May and the Cardinals battling the Red Sox. That extra $10 bonus provides a fantastic opportunity to explore the markets and isolate value on today’s slate.

Use Your Kalshi MLB Bonus Today

Matchup Probability Athletics @ Mets NYM 58.6% / ATH 41.4% Red Sox @ Cardinals BOS 56.7% / STL 43.3%

We put a lot of stock in starting pitching metrics early in the season, and it does stand to reason that the Mets offer a highly compelling statistical edge over Oakland today. New York’s starting rotation has been dominant, sporting a 3.69 ERA, a 1.18 WHIP, and an impressive 9.93 K/9 rate. This gives probable pitcher Clay Holmes an excellent baseline to work with. On the other side of the diamond, Oakland’s starters—led by J.T. Ginn today—have struggled to find their footing, posting a 4.71 ERA and a bloated 1.55 WHIP.

Furthermore, the Mets possess the superior offense, carrying a .243 batting average, a .682 OPS, and 56 total runs. The Athletics lag behind with just a .227 average, a .645 OPS, and 47 runs, making New York a statistically sound, data-backed forecast for today’s action.

How to Redeem the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Ready to turn your baseball predictions into reality? Getting started with the platform and unlocking your $10 sign-up bonus is a fast, streamlined process. Follow these straightforward steps to activate the Kalshi offer and begin trading on today’s non-conference matchups:

Download the Kalshi App: Start by downloading the Kalshi mobile app to your preferred device.

Start by downloading the Kalshi mobile app to your preferred device. Create Your Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information. Because Kalshi operates a secure and regulated prediction platform, you will also need to provide proof of identification.

Register for a new account by providing standard personal information. Because Kalshi operates a secure and regulated prediction platform, you will also need to provide proof of identification. Use the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to officially opt into the exclusive welcome offer.

During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code to officially opt into the exclusive welcome offer. Make Your First Deposit: Fund your new account by making a first-time deposit of at least $1.

Fund your new account by making a first-time deposit of at least $1. Trade $10: To fully activate the offer, you must make $10 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets. Keep in mind that you do not have to make a single trade worth $10; any cumulative sum of trades that totals $10 will fulfill this requirement.

Once you complete these steps, your $10 sign-up bonus will instantly become available in your account. Whether you choose to spread your initial $10 in trades across multiple events or place it all on a single high-conviction forecast—like the Boston Red Sox visiting the Cardinals or the New York Mets defending their home turf against Oakland—you will quickly unlock your bonus funds to leverage over the rest of the MLB season.